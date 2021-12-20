College notebook: King George native Smith leaves Hokies' staff to join Northwestern

Few college football teams have been affected more by the off-season carousel of player and coach movement than Virginia Tech.

The Hokies, who recently hired Brett Pry as head coach, will be missing seven potential starters in next Tuesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland because of transfers and players turning pro. Several others have declared for the NFL draft but will play in the bowl.

Also on the move is King George County native Ryan Smith, who reportedly has agreed to become cornerbacks coach at Northwestern. He held the same position for the past two years with the Hokies’ and was also the passing game coordinator. He also filled in as defensive coordinator for a game in 2020 when Justin Hamilton was sidelined by COVID-19.

Smith, who was named to 247Sports’ 30 Under 30 list of rising college football stars in 2020, has also coached at Elon, James Madison and Penn State (with Fry). That connection with Fry led many to believe Smith would stay put.

Smith played at the Blue Ridge School near Charlottesville and collegiately at William & Mary.

