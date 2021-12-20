College notebook: King George native Smith leaves Hokies' staff to join Northwestern

Few college football teams have been affected more by the off-season carousel of player and coach movement than Virginia Tech.
The Hokies, who recently hired Brett Pry as head coach, will be missing seven potential starters in next Tuesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland because of transfers and players turning pro. Several others have declared for the NFL draft but will play in the bowl.
Also on the move is King George County native Ryan Smith, who reportedly has agreed to become cornerbacks coach at Northwestern. He held the same position for the past two years with the Hokies’ and was also the passing game coordinator. He also filled in as defensive coordinator for a game in 2020 when Justin Hamilton was sidelined by COVID-19.
Smith, who was named to 247Sports’ 30 Under 30 list of rising college football stars in 2020, has also coached at Elon, James Madison and Penn State (with Fry). That connection with Fry led many to believe Smith would stay put.
Smith played at the Blue Ridge School near Charlottesville and collegiately at William & Mary.
MORE FOOTBALL
In what was likely his final college game, senior safety M.J. Hampton
- M.J. Hampton
(Stafford) blocked a punt that led to a 4-yard touchdown catch by junior
- Deven Ravenel
- (North Stafford) in James Madison’s 20–14 loss to North Dakota State in Friday’s FCS semifinals. Sophomore nose tackle Tony Thurston (Louisa) made seven tackles for the Dukes.
- VMI senior long snapper Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) was named a third-team FCS All-American by both Hero Sports and Stats Perform. It’s the third All-America honor for Soderholm, who graded out at 94 percent on his punt snaps and 86 percent on placement snaps this fall.
BASKETBALL
Senior guard
- Camile Downs
- (Colonial Forge) had a team-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in Norfolk State’s 67–56 win over her former school, UNC Wilmington, on Thursday. She again led the Spartans with 20 points in Sunday’s 55–50 loss to William & Mary.
- Senior guard Olivia Gaither (Colonial Forge) scored a team-high 19 points in Chowan (N.C.)’s 82–62 victory over King (Tenn.) Saturday after netting 10 in Wednesday’s 86–77 overtime win over Francis Marion.
- Junior guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench in Youngstown State’s 83–54 victory over Westminster (Pa.) on Saturday. Shelton is averaging 5.3 points for the Penguins (7–3) after transferring from Hampton, where he led the NCAA in 3-point percentage (.486) last season.
- Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin had 20 points and eight rebounds as Mississippi’s women topped Samford 73–48 Friday to improve to 10–1.
- Junior guard Maggie Sharp (Mountain View) scored 14 points in 13 minutes in Frostburg State’s 83–70 loss to Salem (W.Va.) Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah senior midfielder Kelsey Jones
- Kelsey Jones
- (Courtland) was named a Division III third-team All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association after leading the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 23 goals and adding nine assists.
SOCCER
Former University of Mary Washington All-American Justin Carey
- Justin Carey
- is the new men’s soccer coach at Eastern Mennonite University. He was the 2018 Capital Athletic Conference player of the year and has been an assistant coach at Division I Stetson for the past two seasons.
- Gardner-Webb junior midfielder Alicia Holcomb (Eastern View) earned a spot on the school’s 2021 Fall Honor Roll, which requires a 3.5 grade-point average. She had one goal and three asissts this season for the Bulldogs.
