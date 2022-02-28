College notebook: Local athletes strike gold at conference track meets

Local athletes enjoyed another gold rush during last week’s college conference championship track and field meets.

Lynchburg swept the team titles at last weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships in Roanoke. Senior

Cee Jay Williams

(Louisa) won men’s high jump (6–4) and placed fourth in the long jump (21–11.25) and triple jump (43–4) for the Hornet men, and graduate student

Jackie Wilson

(Fredericksburg Christian) claimed the women’s 800 meters (2:21.97).

Also, Shenandoah’s John Kindig (Courtland) set at meet record in winning the men’s weight throw (57–10.5), with Bridgewater’s Peter Fulton (Mountain View) second (52–3). In the weight throw, Fulton was second (46–5.5) and Kindig third (45–5).

Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) set a meet mark in winning the men’s 60 hurdles (8.09). Roanoke’s Hannah Snodgrass (Orange) won the women’s 60 hurdles (8.95), and teammate Hannah Koepfinger (King George) was third in the women’s long jump (16–11) and eighth in the 800 (2:30.87).

Freshman

Nayome Shipp

(Colonial Forge) placed second in the high jump (5–5.75) to help VCU win the women’s team title at the at the Atlantic 10 meet in Fairfax. Rams senior

Jaekob Vollbrecht

(Courtland) placed fourth in the men’s weight throw (62–3.5), while George Mason sophomore

Ed Deskins

(Colonial Forge) was eighth in the 200 (22.60).

Sophomore Isaac Haywood

(Louisa) placed second in the men’s triple jump with a career-best 50–1.5 and seventh in the long jump (23–5.25) to help Norfolk State win the men’s team title at last week’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships in Virginia Beach. For the second-place Spartan women, redshirt senior Malika Pride

(North Stafford) was second in the 400 meters (53.49) and third in the 200 (23.91). Sophomore Dahja Price (Louisa) was third in the pentathlon (2,999 points).

At the same meet, senior Gordon Lewis (Riverbend) helped N.C. Central place third in the men’s 1,600 relay (3:14.35).

Sophomore

Gen Hirata

(Stafford) was runner-up in the pole vault (13–10) at the Horizon League championships in Grand Forks, N.D., helping South Dakota win its first women’s team title.

Stafford County resident Jada Branch placed third in the women’s triple jump (41–7.75) for Appalachian State at the Sun Belt meet in Birmingham, Ala.

placed third in the women’s triple jump (41–7.75) for Appalachian State at the Sun Belt meet in Birmingham, Ala. TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) placed fourth in the men’s triple jump (50–9) at the Big 12 championships in Ames, Iowa.

(Riverbend) placed fourth in the men’s triple jump (50–9) at the Big 12 championships in Ames, Iowa. Waynesburg (Pa.) senior Aubrey Wingeart (King George) placed second in the women’s 3,000 (10:28.02) and 5,000 (19:27.95) and fourth in the mile (5:26.12) at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference meet in Youngstown, Ohio.

(King George) placed second in the women’s 3,000 (10:28.02) and 5,000 (19:27.95) and fourth in the mile (5:26.12) at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference meet in Youngstown, Ohio. VMI senior Johnnie Walker (Colonial Forge) placed second in the men’s 400 (48.44) and anchored the Keydets’ champion 1,600 relay (3:17.13) at the Southern Conference championships on his home track.

(Colonial Forge) placed second in the men’s 400 (48.44) and anchored the Keydets’ champion 1,600 relay (3:17.13) at the Southern Conference championships on his home track. Slippery Rock sophomore Jamie Macecevic (North Stafford) was seventh in the women’s pole vault (11–11.75) at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference meet in Edinboro, Pa.

WRESTLING

Ithaca (N.Y.) senior

Eze Chukwueze

(Colonial Forge) won his second career regional title at 184 pounds at the Mideast Regional championships in Elizabethtown, Pa. He’ll take a 33–0 record into the NCAA Division III national championships March 11–12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Apprentice School freshman Bruno Alves

(Brooke Point) won a Mid-Atlantic Conference title at 125 pounds Sunday to improve to 15–1 on the season. Teammate Russ Pierce

(Brooke Point) placed second at 235, and Zach Ortega (Riverbend) was third at 141.

(Riverbend) was third at 141. Ferrum senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) went 4–2 with two pins to finish fourth at 141 pounds at the NCAA Southeast Regional at Williamsport, Pa.

BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg native

Shakira Austin

had 20 points and seven rebounds in Mississippi’s 71–57 loss to top-ranked South Carolina Sunday.

Former Spotsylvania resident Xavier Johnson had game-high totals of 24 points and six assists in Indiana’s 74–64 win over Maryland Thursday.

had game-high totals of 24 points and six assists in Indiana’s 74–64 win over Maryland Thursday. Senior guard Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Norfolk State’s 68–29 rout of S.C. State Saturday.

(Colonial Forge) had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Norfolk State’s 68–29 rout of S.C. State Saturday. Senior guard Olivia Gaither (Colonial Forge) collected a season-high 12 rebounds in Chowan (N.C.)’s 73–68 victory over Mount Olive Wednesday.

(Colonial Forge) collected a season-high 12 rebounds in Chowan (N.C.)’s 73–68 victory over Mount Olive Wednesday. Chattanooga State guard David Ware (Caroline) scored 26 points in Saturday’s 88–83 loss to Roane State. He ranks third in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association at 18 points per game.

(Caroline) scored 26 points in Saturday’s 88–83 loss to Roane State. He ranks third in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association at 18 points per game. Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 18 points in Messiah (Pa.)’s 73–50 win over Stevenson in Wednesday’s MAC Commonwealth playoff quarterfinals and 15 in Friday’s 84–73 semifinal loss to top-seeded Eastern University. He averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game for the season.

BASEBALL

Freshman pitchers

Roy

and

Ryan Tayman

(King George) have helped Bluefield win its first 13 games. Roy is 2–0 with a 1.98 ERA and one save, while Ryan is 1–0.

Freshman outfielder Nico Rodriguez (Mountain View) hit his first career home run in Grove City (Pa.)’s 5–0 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon Friday.

(Mountain View) hit his first career home run in Grove City (Pa.)’s 5–0 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon Friday. Sophomore Tucker Hensley (Orange) struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter as Mary Baldwin defeated Juniata (N.Y.) 5–1 Friday.

SOFTBALL

In her first weekend of action, reigning Division II player of the year

Hannah Marsteller

(Riverbend) went 7 for 12 with three home runs and 10 RBIs as Shippensburg (Pa.) split four games.

Sophomore outfielder Jayla Hill (Caroline) hit her first career home run and scored twice in Frostburg State’s 6–0 win over Chowan Saturday.

LACROSSE

Junior attack

Rosa Williams

(James Monroe) had four goals and an assist in Methodist (N.C.)’s 13–12 win over Ferrum Saturday.

Senior midfielder Jay Baker (Massaponax) scored three goals in Shenandoah’s 15–12 win over Marymount Saturday.

(Massaponax) scored three goals in Shenandoah’s 15–12 win over Marymount Saturday. Senior defender Erin Smith (Stafford) collected seven ground balls in Virginia-Wise’s 16–3 win over Shorter Sunday.

SWIMMING

Williams (Mass.) senior

David Pearcy

(Riverbend) set a meet record in the men’s 100-yard butterfly (47.16) and also won the 200 fly (1:47.66) at the recent New England Small College Athletic Conference championships in Waterville, Me. He also placed second in the 50 fly (21.62) and swam on three winning relay teams to help Williams win the team title. He’ll be ranked second in the 100 fly and seventh in the 200 at the NCAA Division III championships March 16– 19 in Atlanta.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.