College notebook: Local swimmers clean up at ODAC championships

A pool’s worth of medals is heading back to the Fredericksburg area after last weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Freshman Lena Steckler (Mountain View) and sophomore Corinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian) helped Lynchburg’s women capture the team title.
Steckler won the women’s 100-yard backstroke (58.71) and 200 back (2:05.50), was third in the 400 individual medley (4:43.08) and swam the leadoff leg on the first-place 400-yard medley relay (3:54.72). Ford was second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.64), third in the 50 free (24.61), fourth in the 100 free (54.83) and anchored the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.77).
Roanoke’s men were crowned champions, thanks in large part to sophomore Davis Wheeler (Stafford) and junior Cole Hensen (Colonial Forge).
Wheeler was second in the 200 IM (1:57.20) and fourth in both the 200 breaststroke (2:12.58) and 400 IM (4:17.32). Hensen was runner-up in the 200 free (1:45.47), sixth in the 100 free (48.34) and swam on the winning 800 free relay (6:57.68).
Sophomore Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge) of team runner-up Lynchburg won the men’s 100 back (51.46) and 200 back (1:50.64) and finished second in the 500 free (4:40.27). Sophomore teammate Parker Hayungs (Stafford) was second in the 100 butterfly (51.80) and 200 fly (1:52.78) and fourth in the 500 (4:42.95).
Roanoke’s Hadley Baker (North Stafford) was sixth in women’s 500 free (5:29.00).
MORE SWIMMING
Indiana junior
- Brandon Hamblin
- (North Stafford) swam on Indiana’s first-place 200 free relay team (1:16.24) at the Big Ten championships in Columbus, Ohio.
Sophomore
- John O’Hara
(Stafford) won the men’s 100 free (46.80) and finished second in the 200 free (1:41.70) as William & Mary won a virtual dual meet with Davidson Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Reigning FCS national defensive player of the week
- Connor Riddle
(Colonial Forge) made eight tackles, including a sack, Saturday as VMI topped Western Carolina 30–7. Fellow Colonial Forge alumni
- Shane Strand
and
- Ayden Jilson
- started on the offensive line for the Keydets, who are 2–0 for the first time since 2005.
- Senior safety M.J Hampton (Stafford) blocked a punt to set up James Madison’s go-ahead touchdown drive and made five tackles as the top-ranked Dukes (3–0) rallied to beat Elon 20–17 Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Trey Watkins (Massaponax) made a team- and career-high 12 tackles in William & Mary’s season-opening 21–14 loss to Richmond Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- delivered a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds in Mississippi’s 69–60 Southeastern Conference tournament upset of No. 13 Arkansas Thursday and 14 points, seven boards and four blocked shots in Friday’s 77–72 quarterfinal loss to Tennessee. She finished her junior season, her first with the Rebels, as a first-team all-SEC pick, averaging 18.2 points ad 8.8 rebounds.
Freshman forward
- Dorion Staples
- (Massaponax) had 29 points and 20 rebounds in Alleghany (Md.)’s 88–65 victory over Potomac (Md.) State Wednesday. He’s averaging 11.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- In her final college game, senior Emily McCombs (Eastern View) had her first career double double (22 points,10 rebounds) in Eastern Mennonite’s 68–50 ODAC tournament loss to Emory & Henry Thursday.
BASEBALL
Sophomore outfielder
- Trendon Craig
- (Washington & Lee) had a monster weekend as Louisburg (N.C.) swept a three-game series from Rockingham Community College. Craig went 9 for 12 with a home run, 13 RBIs and six runs scored, raising his season average to .419.
- Senior Shawn Nickles (Colonial Forge) hit a grand slam and his brother
- Mike also homered, doubled and drove in three runs in second-ranked Randolph-Macon’s 12–7 victory over N.C. Wesleyan in a game that was suspended Saturday and completed Sunday.
- Redshirt sophomore Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) continued his torrid early-season pace by going a combined 6 for 14 with two runs and two RBIs in James Madison’s three-game weekend series with Bowling Green. He’s batting a team-best .429.
- Senior infielder Daniel Brooks (Spotsylvania) went 2 for 3 with an RBI in George Mason’s 10–7 win over Richmond Wednesday and 2 for 4 in Sunday’s 4–1 loss to William & Mary. He’s batting .308.
LACROSSE
Senior
- Jon Fant
(Colonial Forge) had two goals and two assists and sophomore goalie
- Daniel Merida
- (Colonial Forge) made five saves for his first career win in VMI’s season-opening 13–12 victory over Lafayette Saturday.
- Sophomore Chris Baker (Massaponax) and junior
- Devon Weaver (Brooke Point) each scored twice in Shenandoah’s 16–5 win over Immaculata (Pa.) Saturday. Baker also had three assists.
- Sophomore Rosa Williams (James Monroe) scored twice in Methodist (N.C.)’s 18–1 romp over Sweet Briar Saturday.
- Senior goalie Jacob Shriver (Mountain View) made seven saves in Averett’s 13–7 victory over Brevard (N.C.) Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- Victoria Barrett
- (North Stafford) had a combined 16 kills as New Mexico State (10–0) swept two matches from Seattle last week to stretch its Western Athletic Conference win streak to 30.
- Senior Emma Swope (Massaponax) had 11 kills in Toledo’s 3–2 loss to Ball State Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
VMI graduate student
- Jahanzib Shabaz
- (Mountain View) officially received an at-large spot in the NCAA men’s Division I championships March 15 in Stillwater, Okla. on Sunday after placing second in last November’s Southern Conference meet.
SOCCER
Junior forward
- Alicia Holcomb
(Eastern View) assisted on Jada Newton’s game-winning goal in Gardner-Webb’s 1–0 victory over Presbyterian Saturday.
