College notebook: Local swimmers clean up at ODAC championships

A pool’s worth of medals is heading back to the Fredericksburg area after last weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Freshman Lena Steckler (Mountain View) and sophomore Corinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian) helped Lynchburg’s women capture the team title.

Steckler won the women’s 100-yard backstroke (58.71) and 200 back (2:05.50), was third in the 400 individual medley (4:43.08) and swam the leadoff leg on the first-place 400-yard medley relay (3:54.72). Ford was second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.64), third in the 50 free (24.61), fourth in the 100 free (54.83) and anchored the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.77).

Roanoke’s men were crowned champions, thanks in large part to sophomore Davis Wheeler (Stafford) and junior Cole Hensen (Colonial Forge).

Wheeler was second in the 200 IM (1:57.20) and fourth in both the 200 breaststroke (2:12.58) and 400 IM (4:17.32). Hensen was runner-up in the 200 free (1:45.47), sixth in the 100 free (48.34) and swam on the winning 800 free relay (6:57.68).