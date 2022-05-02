College notebook: Local track standouts earn conference titles

Local athletes brought home plenty of medals as track championship weekend arrived for several conferences.
Waynesburg (Pa.) senior
- Aubrey Wingeart
- (King George) was named most outstanding women’s track performer at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship meet in Morgantown, W.Va. after winning the 10,000 meters (39:13.16) and 5,000 (18:08.16) and finishing third in the 1,500 (4:54.31).
- Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) won the men’s 110-meter hurdles (15.07) at last weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships in Lynchburg. Lynchburg senior
- Cee Jay Williams (Louisa) won the men’s high jump (6–4), and senior
- Elijah Morton (Culpeper) anchored Shenandoah’s winning 400 relay (41.33). Bridgewater junior
- Peter Fulton (Mountain View) won the men’s discus (144–2) and finished second in the hammer (186–5) behind winner
- John Kindig (Courtland) of Shenandoah (187–0). Kindig was was also second in the shot put (46–2), with Fulton fourth (43–10.75).
Graduate student Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) won the 800 meters (2:16.60) to help host Lynchburg repeat as women’s team champion. Roanoke got a second-place finish from sophomore Hannah Snodgrass (Orange) in the 100 hurdles (14.98) and a third-place showing from senior Hannah Koepfinger (King George) in the 400 hurdles (1:07.21). Koepfinger was also seventh in the long jump (16–7.5) and javelin (92–9).
Senior
- Johnnie Walker
(Colonial Forge) anchored VMI’s 4x400 relay team to victory (3:11.08) at last weekend’s Southern Conference championships in Birmingham, Ala. He also placed second in the 400 in a personal-best 47.96. Freshman teammate
- Isaiah Blount
- (Caroline) was sixth in the decathlon (5,693 points).
- Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) graduate student Kelsie Smith (North Stafford) picked up three sixth-place medals at the Conference Carolina championships in Mount Olive, N.C.: in the women’s discus (117–9), hammer (145–1) and shot put (39–1.25).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Sophomore
- Morgan Snow
- (North Stafford) helped Indiana’s women finish third (10:59.54) in the Championship of America distance medley at the Penn Relays.
- William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) placed third in the women’s long jump (18–9.75) at Sunday’s Virginia Grand Prix in Charlottesville. Radford senior
- Denisha Hoosier (Brooke Point) placed fourth in the women’s 100 (12.33), and Norfolk State senior
- Malika Pride (North Stafford) was fifth in the 200 (24.56) and 500 (54.52).
LACROSSE
Senior attackman
- Chris Baker
- (Massaponax) scored four goals as Shenandoah edged Bridgewater 13–12 Monday in an ODAC tournament game. The Hornets (10–8) will visit Roanoke in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Senior
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) scored three goals in Catholic’s 13–12 victory over Shenandoah Wednesday and one in Saturday’s 18–5 romp over Moravian (Pa.).
- Senior goalie Caleb Brodie (Colonial Forge) made four first-half saves as Southern Virginia topped William Peace 25–12 Saturday to finish unbeaten in USA South Conference regular-season play. The Knights (12–4, 9–0) will host a tournament semifinal Friday.
- Junior Rosa Williams (James Monroe) scored three goals in Methodist (N.C.)’s 19–9 USA South Conference tournament quarterfinal victory over Piedmont Tuesday. The Monarchs lost to Methodist 25–4 in Saturday’s semifinals.
BASEBALL
Grad student
- Kamron Smith
- (Colonial Beach) went a combined 6 for 10 as George Mason took two of three weekend games from UMass, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3–2 victory.
- Senior outfielder Tre’von Smith (Orange) homered in each of the final two games, including a three-run shot Saturday, as Glenville (W.Va,) State swept a four-game weekend series from West Virginia Wesleyan.
- Sophomore infielder Jimmy Baker (Stafford) went a combined 6 for 14 with five RBIs in Marymount’s three-game weekend sweep of Centenary (N.J.). Senor teammate
- Ryan Lee (Courtland) went 3 for 4 in Saturday’s 7–2 victory.
SOFTBALL
Freshman first baseman
- Paige Bachman
- (Fredericksburg Christian) went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in Liberty’s 6–2 victory over North Florida Saturday and drove in two runs in Sunday’s 5–1 win.
- Senior Kennadie Batchelor (Louisa) went 3 for 3 in Frostburg State’s 5–2 win over Charleston (W.Va.) Friday.
TENNIS
Junior
- Alexa Brewster
- (Massaponax) won her No. 1 singles and doubles matches in Virginia Wesleyan’s 5–4 loss to Randolph-Macon Saturday.
