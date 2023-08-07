With the college football season kicking off in just three weeks, it’s a good time to catch up on some of the local players who will be in new uniforms this fall.

Former North Stafford star running back Devyn Ford transferred to Notre Dame for his final two years of eligibility after stepping away from Penn State’s team last fall to concentrate on academics. He projects as the primary backup to junior Audric Estimé, who ran for 920 yards last fall.

Another former Wolverine, receiver Von Swinton, is now at Eastern Michigan after spending three years at Indiana, where he caught 31 total passes. He’s expected to contend for a starting role with the Spartans, who shared the Mid-American Conference title in 2022.

Much-traveled former Chancellor quarterback Jason Brown enters camp as the leading candidate to start at quarterback in the post-Deion Sanders era at FCS-level Jackson State after previous stops at St. Francis (Pa.), South Carolina and Virginia Tech. A graduate student, Brown is battling Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Zy McDonald and redshirt sophomore Jacobian Morgan for the job.

-Mountain View graduate Adin Huntington moved from Kent State to Louisiana-Monroe for his final season and made such an impression along the defensive line that he was chosen to represent the Warhawks at last month’s Sun Belt Conference media day.

-Massaponax grad Jonathan Kim will try to win the starting place-kicker job at Michigan State as a redshirt senior after transferring from North Carolina, where he was a kickoff specialist. Kim’s main competition is redshirt sophomore Stephen Rusnak, who kicked off for the Spartans last fall. Kim is also a new teammate of freshman linebacker Jordan Hall, who played as a freshman at James Monroe before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

-And former Colonial Forge standout Elijah Sarratt was named preseason second-team all-Sun Belt at receiver before even suiting up at James Madison, where he joins his older brother Josh. Elijah Sarratt tied Chancellor grad E.J. Jenkins’ school record with 13 touchdown receptions as a freshman last fall at St. Francis. Josh Sarratt, a redshirt senior, was named second-team preseason all-Sun Belt as a punt returner and third-team as a safety.

FIELD HOCKEY

William & Mary rising senior Jayden Moon (Riverbend) was named a non-traveling reserve for USA Field Hockey’s U21 national team, which will play in the 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Nov. 29-Dec. 10 in Santiago, Chile. She begins her senior season with the Tribe Aug. 25 against James Madison.

BASKETBALL

Culpeper natives Will Jamison (Randolph College) and Daijordan Brown (Eastern Mennonite) were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2022-23 honors court, which requires a 3.2 grade-point average. Also recognized were the University of Mary Washington’s Daniel Peterson, Patrick Smedley and Zack Blue, plus Tennessee’s Colin Coyne (Stafford), a transfer from UMW.