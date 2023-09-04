Opening weekend of the 2023 college football season offered local players a chance at fresh starts and one impressive opening statement.

After seeing his 2022 season cut short after two games, senior quarterback Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) threw for 389 yards and five touchdowns as Catholic topped McDaniel 34-7 Friday night.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Charles Mutter III (King George) was named South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week after completing 13 of 18 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in Emory & Henry's 56-10 rout of Concord (W.Va,) Saturday.

In his college début, freshman running back Ike Daniels (Mountain View) carried 11 times for 63 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in Syracuse’s season-opening 65-0 romp over Colgate Saturday.

And after transferring from North Carolina, graduate student Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) kicked a 47-yard field goal and three extra points in Michigan State’s 31-7 victory over Central Michigan Friday. More footballSenior linebacker Blake Leake (Eastern View) made a team-high nine tackles in Bucknell’s season-opening 38-3 loss to James Madison.

Junior defensive back Shawn Asbury (North Stafford) was credited with eight tackles in Old Dominion’s 36-17 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday.

Senior defensive back Christian Thompson (North Stafford) made seven tackles and forced a fumble in West Virginia State’s 37-35 loss to Morehead State Thursday.

Senior tight end Brandon Woolridge (James Monroe) caught a 6-yard touchdown pass and senior safety Tony Skinner (Riverbend) returned an interception 34 yards in Randolph-Macon’s 51-9 victory over N.C. Wesleyan Saturday.

Junior A.J. Maxwell (Brooke Point) ran for 52 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Jake Jack (Spotsylvania) shared a sack in Shenandoah’s 44-29 win over Methodist Saturday.

Field hockeyBridgewater’s Kylie Amberger (Fredericksburg Academy) opened her sophomore season with a hat trick in Friday’s 5-0 win over Meredith (N.C.).

Senior Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) scored twice as Towson edged Saint Louis 3-2 on Friday and added another, her fourth of the young season, in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Bellarmine.

Senior defender Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) had a combined three goals and two assists as Lynchburg defeated Lebanon Valley 4-0 Saturday and Dickinson 3-2 Sunday.

Christopher Newport sophomore Emily Evans (Culpeper) and freshman Lindsey Loar (Chancellor) both scored in Christopher Newport’s season-opening 3-0 win over Swarthmore Friday.

Sophomore Madi Hyatt (Mountain View) scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist in Richmond’s 4-1 victory over Georgetown Sunday.

After transferring from Liberty University, junior Gracie Wilkerson (Brooke Point) had a goal and an assist in Shenandoah’s opening 9-0 romp over Washington & Jefferson Friday. Freshman Camryn De Leyva (Stafford) also scored.

SoccerFreshman Ava Kertgate (Colonial Forge) netted her first two collegiate goals in Radford’s 5-0 victory over Hampton Sunday.

Redshirt senior Mike Kreider (Chancellor) scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute and Millersville (Pa.) went on to edge Ashland (Ohio) 3-2 in its season opener Sunday.

After earning credit for victories in his first two college games against Mid-Atlantic Christian and Christendom, freshman keeper Connor Henriques (Riverbend) made eight saves in Regent’s 1-0 loss to Bridgewater Friday.

Freshman Rhyan Primmer (Mountain View) registered her first college goal as Regent’s women topped Sweet Briar 4-1 Friday.

Also scoring for the first time was Valley Forge (Pa.) junior Braedon Recore (Riverbend) against Gallaudet in a 6-2 victory Friday.

VolleyballJunior Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) had 12 kills in each match as Towson beat Fairleigh Dickinson 3-1 on Friday and Temple 3-0 Saturday to improve to 6-1. She added 10 digs against Temple.

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Ostvig (Colonial Forge) had seven kills against one error in Fairmont State (W.Va.)’s 3-2 loss to Anderson (S.C.) Friday.