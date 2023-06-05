The season may be over for most spring college athletes, but awards have begun to roll in.

Mary Washington junior baseball player Ty Lowe (Courtland) was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region VI third team as a utility player after batting .364 with five home runs, 47 RBIs and 33 runs scored, plus a 3-1 pitching record. Junior teammate Bobby Ayscue earned second-team honors after batting .366 with 48 runs, 35 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

Apprentice junior infielder Matt Phoebus (Chancellor) earned a spot on the United Small College Athletic Aassociation Coaches academic all-America team with a grade-point average of 3.50 or better. He also batted .303 with 22 RBIs this spring.

TRACK AND FIELD

South Dakota junior All-America pole vaulter Gen Hirata (Stafford), Christopher Newport senior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) and Bridgewater junior Bowen Varney (Louisa) earned spots on the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Track & Field and Cross Country Team, which requires a 3.50 grade-point average.

LACROSSE

Mary Washington senior Kayla Sarazin played in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Division III Senior All-Area Game Saturday in Sparks, Md. She was an all-region and all-conference selection after setting a school record with 99 draw controls this spring and adding 28 goals and a team-high 23 assists.

FOOTBALL

James Madison rising senior Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) was named fourth-team preseason all-Sun Belt Conference as a defensive back and punt returner by Athlon magazine. He made 40 tackles and averaged 5.9 yards per return in 2022.