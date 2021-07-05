College notebook: Marsteller adds academic award to softball honors

Hannah Marsteller’s success this spring wasn’t limited to the softball field.
After being named Division II national player of the year, the Riverbend High School graduate also earned a spot on the 2020–21 Division II Academic All-District 2 team with a 3.67 cumulative grade-point average.
In a record-breaking 2021 season, Marsteller hit .500 with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs, 12 doubles, 42 runs, 128 total bases, a .571 on-base percentage and a 1.103 slugging percentage for Shippensburg (Pa.) University.
MORE ACADEMICS
Several local athletes earned spots on the Conference Carolinas honor roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA: Chowan junior softball player
- Meredith Morgan
(Culpeper), freshman football player
- Tyrell Patterson
(Caroline) and women’s basketball player
- Kaylah Henderson
(a Stafford County resident); Mount Olive (N.C.) softball players
- Madison Morgan
(King George) and
- Mallory Ratcliff
(Riverbend); Southern Wesleyan track and field athletes
- Jami Wright
(North Stafford) and
- Kelsey Smith
(North Stafford); and King (Tenn.) sophomore wrestler
- Austin Kolikas
- (Eastern View).
- Lebanon Valley (Pa.) College sophomore ice hockey player Matthew Kassab (Brooke Point) was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) 2020–21 academic honor roll with a grade-point average of 3.20 or better.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lynchburg senior
- Jackie Wilson
(Fredericksburg Christian), Bridgewater junior
- Peter Fulton
(Mountain View) and Shenandoah junior
- John Kindig
- (Courtland) were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state first team. Wilson qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships in the women’s 800 meters, while Kindig and Fulton won Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles in the men’s shot put and discus, respectively.
Second-team all-state picks included Mary Washington sprinter Makaila Keyes (Courtland) and throwers Tristan Johnson, Jackie Smith and Jean Woodrum; hurdlers Hannah Koepfinger (King George) of Roanoke and Landry Moffo (North Stafford) of Virginia Wesleyan; and Christopher Newport middle-distance runner Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge).
George Mason rising sophomore
- Micah Harris
- (Colonial Forge) was named to the Atlantic 10’s all-rookie team after placing second in the men’s 800 meters at the conference meet.
