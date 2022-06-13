College notebook: Marsteller earns academic All-America honors

In addition to her on-field accolades, Shippensburg (Pa.) State junior softball standout Hannah Marsteller did her work in the classrom as well.

The Riverbend High School graduate was named an NCAA Division II academic All-American for the second straight year. She holds a 3.56 grade-point average as a biology major and was also named repeat Division II player of the year after batting .521 with 17 home runs in 2022.

She is the first player in school history to earn the academic honor in consecutive years.

MORE ACADEMICS

Averett senior cross country runner

Kayla Sisco

(Caroline) and senior wrestler

Nasser McCummings

(North Stafford) earned spots on the USA South Conference 2021–22 academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.30 grade-point average for the school year. Also making the team were Mary Baldwin volleyball player

Sydney Clarke

(Colonial Forge) and softball player

Emily Hall

(Louisa); Greensboro freshman softball player

Courtney Jamison

(Riverbend); Methodist (N.C.) lacrosse player

Rosa Williams

(James Monroe); and N.C. Wesleyan soccer players

Alicia Jacobs

(Courtland) and

Emily Sullivan

(Brooke Point).

Catholic University senior lacrosse player Anna Maupin (Colonial Forge) earned a spot on the Landmark Conference spring honor roll with a GPA of 3.20 or better.

TRACK AND FIELD

TCU junior

Jaren Holmes

(Riverbend) placed 23rd out of 24 competitiors in the men’s triple jump (50–9.50) at last week’s Division I championship meet in Eugene, Ore. Teammate Chengetayi Mapaya won the event (56–7.50). Mapaya is a senior. Holmes is listed as a junior after transferring from North Carolina but could have up to two more years of eligibility under the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

