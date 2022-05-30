College notebook: Marsteller honored as repeat national player of the year

Stellar seems to be the optimal word for Hannah Marsteller when it comes to softball.

The Riverbend High School graduate was recently named Division II national player of the year for the second straight season by Ron Lenz and was chosen a first-team All-American by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Division II Conference Commissioners Association after a dominant junior season at Shippensburg (Pa.) State.

She is only the third player to be named Division II player of the year in consecutive seasons. She leads Division II in batting average (.521) and on-base percentage (.933) and finished the year with with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

MORE SOFTBALL

Senior outfielder

Sarah Proctor

(Louisa) hit a two-run double in Christopher Newport’s 6–2 win over Berry (Ga.) in Saturday’s NCAA Division III College World Series in Salem. She went 1 for 2 and scored a run Monday as the top-ranked Captains (45–1) beat Trine (Ind.) 6–3 in the opener of the best-of-three finals. They can clinch the national title by winning one of two games Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

TCU junior

Jaren Holmes

(Riverbend) earned the final qualifying spot for next week’s NCAA Division I championships by placing 12th in the men’s triple jump (52–1.25) on his final attempt at Friday’s West Region qualifying meet in Fayetteville, Ark. The NCAA championships begin June 8 in Eugene, Ore.

In the East Regional in Bloomington, Ind., South Carolina freshman Aaliyah Pyatt

(Massaponax) placed 22nd (53.47), Norfolk State senior Malika Pride

(Noorth Stafford) 37th (54.04 41) and Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow

41st (54.91) in the women’s 400 meters. Norfolk State sophomore Isaac Haywood

(Louisa) was 22nd in the men’s triple jump (50-4.75), and VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed 27th in the men’s discus (172–9).

(Courtland) placed 27th in the men’s discus (172–9). Shenandoah senior Tucker Kindig

(Courtland) earned All-America honors by placing eighth in the men’s hammer throw (185–1) at the NCAA Division III championships in Geneva, Ohio. Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was 16th (176–9).

BASEBALL

George Mason senior outfielder

Kamron Smith

(Colonial Beach) was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference all-academic team. He batted .281 after transferring from Northern Illinois with 13 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBIs. He hit a two-run home run in the Patriots’ 7–3 A-10 tournament loss to Richmond on Thursday.

Grove City (Pa.) freshman outfielder Nico Rodriguez (Mountain View) earned all-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honorable mention after leading the league with 18 doubles while batting .321 with 36 RBIs.

SOCCER

Former Mountain View standout

Ruby Darling

tweeted that she is transferring from West Virginia to Virginia Tech. Darling, the Free Lance-Star’s 2021 All-Area player of the year, saw action in one game as a freshman for the Mountaineers.

FOOTBALL

Morgan State junior offensive lineman

Dexter Carr

(Colonial Forge) participated in the recent NCAA Black Student Athlete Summit on the campus of Rice University in Houston. The annual three-day event is designed to educate athletes on career options and foster networking opportunities.

