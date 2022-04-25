College notebook: Marsteller, Jones lead diamond dominance

Several former local standouts enjoyed stellar performances on college softball fields last week.
Junior
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) went a perfect 7 for 7 in Shippensnurg (Pa.)’s doubleheader sweep of West Chester Saturday. The reigning NCAA Division II player of the year is batting .511 (second in the nation) with a .576 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage (both third-best), 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. On Monday, she was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East athlete of the week for the third time this season.
- Reigning Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association rookie of the week Saniyah Jones (Louisa) went a combined 5 for 7 with three RBIs as Bowie State swept a doubleheader from Elizabeth City State Sunday, extending its win streak to eight. Fellow freshman
- Aliyah Smith (Colonial Forge) had three RBIs in the nightcap, a 10–1 win.
- Senior second baseman Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) delivered a go-ahead sixth-inning two-run single in Virginia’s 4–2 victory over Pittsburgh Friday. The Cavaliers (29–21, 12–9) swept the three-game series to ensure a .500 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time since 2012.
- Senior outfielder Sarah Proctor (Louisa) went 2 for 2, including a home run, and scored three times in Christopher Newport’s 10–6 win over Salisbury Saturday. The top-ranked Captains enter the Coast 2 Coast Conference tournament with a 35–1 record.
- Freshman Lauren Sheehan (King George) went 3 for 3 and scored twice in Norfolk State’s 7–6 loss to Hampton Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Senior shortstop
- Zachary Thomas
- (Eastern View) went 4 for 7 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in King (Tenn.)’s doubleheader sweep of Chowan Saturday.
- Senior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) struck out seven in his sixth complete game of the season, improving to 8–2 as Concord (W.Va.) topped Davis & Elkins 4–2 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. In the nightcap, junior teammate
- Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) went 4 for 4 and scored three times in an 11–1 victory.
- Grad student Ray Tricario (Eastern View) went 4 for 5 and scored three times in Eastern Mennonite’s 17–8 win at Randolph-Macon Saturday.
- Junior Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) hit his eighth homer and drove in three runs in James Madison’s 10–3 win over William & Mary Sunday.
- Junior catcher Ben Anderson (Culpeper) hit his first career homer in Bridgewater’s 17–0 rout of Guilford Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
George Mason sophomore
- Micah Harris
- (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 800 meters (1:52.56) at Saturday’s Navy Spring Invitational in Annapolis, Md.
- Lynchburg graduate student Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) posted the Old Dominion Athletic Association’s fastest women’s 800 time this season (2:15.37) in Saturday’s dual meet with Randolph.
- Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) swept the men’s hammer (172–7), discus (139–9) and shot put (45–7) in Friday’s dual meet against Eastern Mennonite. Freshman teammate
- Bowen Varney (Louisa) won the men’s 800 meters (1:59.96), and junior
- Kelly Akers (Mountain View) claimed the women’s pole vault (9–8).
- VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed second in the men’s discus (175–0) and fifth in the hammer (181–9) at last weekend’s Georgia Tech Invitational. Freshman teammate
- Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the women’s high jump (5–6.5).
- William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) posted the second-longest women’s long jump (19–5) in school history at Friday’s Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville.
- Christopher Newport junior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) was runner-up in the women’s 800 (2:25.79) in Saturday’s Eastern Shore Challenge in Salisbury, Md.
LACROSSE
Junior
- Rosa Williams
- (James Monroe) scored four goals in Methodist (N.C.)’s 22–5 victory over Chowan Saturday after netting three in Wednesday’s 21–3 win over Greensboro.
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) celebrated her senior day with two goals as Catholic routed Juniata 17–2 Saturday for its 50th straight Landmark Conference victory.
GYMNASTICS
West Chester (Pa.) senior
- Rose Fanara
- (Riverbend) recently earned second-team All-America honors after scoring a 9.8 on floor exercise at USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Ithaca, N.Y.
FOOTBALL
Redshirt senior
- Devin Ravenel
- (North Stafford) caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in James Madison’s spring game Saturday.
