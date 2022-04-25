 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College notebook: Marsteller, Jones lead diamond dominance

Several former local standouts enjoyed stellar performances on college softball fields last week.

Junior

  Hannah Marsteller
  (Riverbend) went a perfect 7 for 7 in Shippensnurg (Pa.)'s doubleheader sweep of West Chester Saturday. The reigning NCAA Division II player of the year is batting .511 (second in the nation) with a .576 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage (both third-best), 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. On Monday, she was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East athlete of the week for the third time this season.
  Reigning Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association rookie of the week Saniyah Jones
    (Louisa) went a combined 5 for 7 with three RBIs as Bowie State swept a doubleheader from Elizabeth City State Sunday, extending its win streak to eight. Fellow freshman
  Aliyah Smith (Colonial Forge) had three RBIs in the nightcap, a 10–1 win.
  Senior second baseman Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) delivered a go-ahead sixth-inning two-run single in Virginia's 4–2 victory over Pittsburgh Friday. The Cavaliers (29–21, 12–9) swept the three-game series to ensure a .500 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time since 2012.
  Senior outfielder Sarah Proctor (Louisa) went 2 for 2, including a home run, and scored three times in Christopher Newport's 10–6 win over Salisbury Saturday. The top-ranked Captains enter the Coast 2 Coast Conference tournament with a 35–1 record.
  Freshman Lauren Sheehan (King George) went 3 for 3 and scored twice in Norfolk State's 7–6 loss to Hampton Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Senior shortstop

  Zachary Thomas
  (Eastern View) went 4 for 7 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in King (Tenn.)'s doubleheader sweep of Chowan Saturday.
  Senior Andrew Neff
    (Mountain View) struck out seven in his sixth complete game of the season, improving to 8–2 as Concord (W.Va.) topped Davis & Elkins 4–2 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. In the nightcap, junior teammate
  Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) went 4 for 4 and scored three times in an 11–1 victory.
  Grad student Ray Tricario (Eastern View) went 4 for 5 and scored three times in Eastern Mennonite's 17–8 win at Randolph-Macon Saturday.
  Junior Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) hit his eighth homer and drove in three runs in James Madison's 10–3 win over William & Mary Sunday.
  Junior catcher Ben Anderson (Culpeper) hit his first career homer in Bridgewater's 17–0 rout of Guilford Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

George Mason sophomore

  Micah Harris
  (Colonial Forge) won the men's 800 meters (1:52.56) at Saturday's Navy Spring Invitational in Annapolis, Md.
  Lynchburg graduate student Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) posted the Old Dominion Athletic Association's fastest women's 800 time this season (2:15.37) in Saturday's dual meet with Randolph.
  Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton
    (Mountain View) swept the men's hammer (172–7), discus (139–9) and shot put (45–7) in Friday's dual meet against Eastern Mennonite. Freshman teammate
  Bowen Varney
    (Louisa) won the men's 800 meters (1:59.96), and junior
  Kelly Akers (Mountain View) claimed the women's pole vault (9–8).
  VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht
    (Courtland) placed second in the men's discus (175–0) and fifth in the hammer (181–9) at last weekend's Georgia Tech Invitational. Freshman teammate
  Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the women's high jump (5–6.5).
  William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) posted the second-longest women's long jump (19–5) in school history at Friday's Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville.
  Christopher Newport junior Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) was runner-up in the women's 800 (2:25.79) in Saturday's Eastern Shore Challenge in Salisbury, Md.

LACROSSE

Junior

  Rosa Williams
  (James Monroe) scored four goals in Methodist (N.C.)'s 22–5 victory over Chowan Saturday after netting three in Wednesday's 21–3 win over Greensboro.
  Anna Maupin
  (Colonial Forge) celebrated her senior day with two goals as Catholic routed Juniata 17–2 Saturday for its 50th straight Landmark Conference victory.

GYMNASTICS

West Chester (Pa.) senior

  Rose Fanara
  (Riverbend) recently earned second-team All-America honors after scoring a 9.8 on floor exercise at USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships in Ithaca, N.Y.

FOOTBALL

Redshirt senior

  Devin Ravenel
  (North Stafford) caught a 70-yard touchdown pass in James Madison's spring game Saturday.

