Shippensburg (Pa.)’s softball record book will need a thorough rewrite now that Hannah Marsteller has finished her stellar career.

The graduate student from Riverbend High School went a combined 4 for 7 with a double, triple and two RBIs, but the Raiders lost 4-3 and 7-2 to Charleston (W.Va.) Saturday in the double-elimination NCAA Division II tournament.

Marsteller was a a three-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference athlete of the year. She batted .438 for her five-year career (second-best in school history) and set career records in runs (193), doubles (61), home runs (62), RBIs (247), slugging percentage (.855), walks (97) and on-base percentage (.515). She was second with 278 hits.

MORE SOFTBALL

Norfolk State sophomore Lauren Sheehan (King George) earned a spot on the all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference second team as a utility player after batting .271 with 16 RBIs and going 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA in 17 pitching appearances.

Shenandoah junior Kayla Stephenson (Colonial Forge) was named to the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament team after pitching nine innings for the Hornets in the event. She was 8-15 with a 2.93 ERA during the season.

BASEBALL

Cumberlands (Ky.) senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) was named Mid-South Conference player of the year and earned a gold glove from the league for his defense. He’s batting .428 with 20 home runs, 13 doubles, and 80 RBIs for the Patriots (46-6), who are hosting an NAIA first-round playoff series this week.

Concord (W.Va.) graduate student Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) and senior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) were both named to the all-Mountain East Conference tournament team. Keenan was 9 for 19 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs in four games, and Neff (12-2) struck out nine in eight innings over three appearances.

Senior catcher Jake Wortman (Colonial Forge) had an RBI double in Bucknell’s 2-0 Patriot League tournament won over Navy Saturday. The Bison (23-21-1) will visit Army in a three-game series for the Patriot title this weekend.

Junior Ty Lowe (Courtland) had four hits in Mary Washington’s 6-5 win over 10th-ranked Christopher Newport Friday in the Coast To Coast Conference tournament and hit a solo homer in Saturday’s 22-4 title-game loss to No. 3 Salisbury. He was named to the all-tournament team.

Sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in Maryland’s 14-5 win over Minnesota Saturday.

Senior Aiden Tierney (Colonial Forge) went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and junior Tristan McAlister (Stafford) was 3 for 5 and scored three times as Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) outslugged Siena 15-14 Saturday.

Keenan Fullwood (North Stafford) was named Eastern Mennonite’s freshman athlete of the year after compiling a 2-4 record and a 5.23 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

George Mason’s Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) finished second in the men’s 800 meters (1:48.84) at the IC4A championships on his home track and joined fellow senior Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) on the runner-up 4x400 relay (3:08.53). Sophomore teammate Colton Ocetnik (Mountain View) was ninth in the men’s pole vault (15-6).

Howard sophomore Sean Wray (Courtland) won the men’s long jump (23-6) and was eighth in the triple jump (45-0) at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference meet in Norfolk. Junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) was second in the triple jump (47-7.5) for team champion Norfolk State.

South Dakota redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) won the women’s pole vault (14-3.5) at the Summit League championships in Fargo, N.D.

After winning league titles in the men’s hammer (189-9) and discus (156-1), Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s field athlete of the meet.

Stafford County resident Jada Branch finished third in the women’s triple jump (42-2.5) for Appalachian State at last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C. James Madison junior Jordan Venning (Mountain View) was eighth in the event (39-11).

VMI sophomore Isaiah Blount (Caroline) was runner-up in the men’s decathlon (6,258 points) at the Southern Conference championships in Cullhowie, N.C.

Shenandoah graduate student Tucker Kindig (Courtland) won the men’s hammer throw (58.47) at Sunday’s Mount Olive (N.C.) Second Qualifier meet.

Freshman Madelyn Miller (Courtland) placed eighth in the women’s heptathlon (3,994 points) to help host Slippery Rock win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference team title.