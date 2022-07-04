College notebook: Marsteller wins conference's scholar-athlete award

Add one more honor to Hannah Marsteller’s memorable school year.

The Riverbend High School graduate was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete of the year by the league’s sports information directors.

As a junior at Shippensburg (Pa.) State, Marsteller earned NCAA Division II All-America honors for the second straight year by leading the nation in batting average (.521) and on-base percentage (.588). She also graduated cum laude with a 3.56 grade-point average and has one more season of eligibility.

MORE ACADEMICS

Virginia and Virginia Tech each placed four local athletes on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s athletic honor roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA.

The Cavaliers were represented by football players Joe Holland (James Monroe) and Coen King (Eastern View), softball player Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) and baseball player Addie Burrow (Courtland). The Hokies placed football player TyJuan Garbutt (Riverbend), swimmer Caroline Bentz (King George) and softball players Alison Carter and Jenna Pearson (both from North Stafford) on the squad.

Other local honorees include Duke field hockey player Grace Norair (Fredericksburg Academy); Florida State soccer standout Clara Robbins (Colonial Forge); Georgia Tech runner Henrik Anderson (Mountain View); and Miami runner Dillon Fields (Riverbend).

Chowan senior softball player

Meredith Morgan

(Culpeper) earned summa cumlLaude honors from Conference Carolinas with a 4.0 GPA. Converse (S.C.) basketball player

Ayanna Parker

(Brooke Point) and Southern Wesleyan track athlete

Kelsie Smith

(North Stafford) earned cum laude honors with GPAs over 3.20.

Virginia-Wise football players Dequan Battle

(Spotsylvania) and Jamal Fisher

(Brooke Point) and tennis players Grace Hall

(James Monroe) and Dominic Hoffman (Eastern View) were named to the South Atlantic Conference commissioner’s honor roll.

ALL-STATE TEAMS

After helping Christopher Newport win the NCAA Division III softball title, senior outfielder Sarah Proctor (Louisa) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state second team.

Proctor batted .383 and led the Captains (47-1) with 26 stolen bases and 49 runs scored.

Also earning second-team all-state honors was Lynchburg sophomore golfer Andrew Watson (Mountain View). He posted a 73.3 stroke average.

