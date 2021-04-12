College notebook: Marsteller's bat is hottest among former area standouts

As the weather warms, so are the bats of several former local baseball and softball standouts now playing in college.
Shippensburg (Pa.) sophomore
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference softball player of the week after going 11 for 17 with five homers and 12 RBIs. She hit three homers in Friday’s doubleheader sweep of Kutztown and broke the school single-season record with 15.
- Sophomore first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) went 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and five runs scored as Patrick Henry Community College outslugged Cleveland Community College 13–11 Saturday. Freshman teammate
- Tristan McAlister (Stafford) leads Division II junior colleges with 32 stolen bases.
Senior
- Mike Nickles
(Colonial Forge) went 4 for 4 with two triples, a homer, three runs and four RBIs in Randolph-Macon’s 15–7 win over Shenandoah Saturday. Earlier, he hit a three-run home run in Tuesday’s 11–3 win over William Peace, and he and his brother
- Shawn
- each had two hits and two RBIs in Wednesday’s 8–2 victory over Hampden-Sydney.
Junior outfielder
- Tre’von Smith
- (Orange) homered in each game and drove in six runs as Glenville (W.Va.) State swept a doubleheader from Davis & Elkins Saturday.
- Senior third baseman Bill Wojcik (Caroline) went a combined 7 for 12 with two homers and eight RBIs in Marymount’s three-game weekend series with Wesley (Del.).
- Sophomore outfielder Trendon Craig (Washington & Lee) went 5 for 5 with a homer as Louisburg (N.C.) split a doubleheader with USC Sumter Saturday.
MORE BASEBALL
Senior
- Jacob Menders
- (Mountain View) struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings in VMI’s 7–6, 10-inning loss to Samford Friday.
Colonial Beach native
- Kam Smith
- hit his first homer of his junior season in Northern Illinois’ 13–12 loss to Southern Illinois Saturday, a day after tripling twice in a 7–4 loss to Bellarmine.
- Junior Zachary Thomas (Eastern View) hit his first career homer in King (Tenn.)’s 15–6 win over Virginia-Wise Tuesday. Senior teammate
- Austin Meyer (North Stafford) doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
VCU junior
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
(Courtland) won the discus (172–1) and placed fifth in the hammer (180–3) at Sunday’s Mason Spring Invitational in Fairfax. VMI sophomore
- Jonathan Gray
(Colonial Forge) was third in the 400 (49.15), and George Mason freshman
- Micah Harris
- (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the 800 (1:51.43).
- Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) won the shot put (44–3.5) and discus (151–10) at Saturday’s WildCat Invitational in Lynchburg.
- Sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) was second in the women’s pole vault (13–9.75) at Saturday’s South Dakota Challenge on her home track.
- Duke redshirt senior Ben Beatty (Courtland) finished third in the shot put (54–6) at Saturday’s Tobacco Road Challenge in Durham, N.C.
- Marshall senior Taylor Robinson (Louisa) was seventh in the women’s 100 hurdles (14.07) at Saturday’s Gamecock Invitational in Colombia, S.C. Southern Wesleyan senior
- Jami Wright (North Stafford) was ninth in the 400 (55.07).
- Waynesburg (Pa.) junior Aubrey Wingeart (King George) won the women’s 10,000 (40:14.53) at Saturday’s Tomcat Invitational in Greenville, Pa.
LACROSSE
Senior
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) notched her 13th career hat trick in Catholic’s 17–3 win over Juniata Saturday.
- Senior Jon Fant (Colonial Forge) amassed a career-high four assists in VMI’s 11–9 loss to Bellarmine (Ky.) Saturday.
Junior
- Devon Weaver
(Brooke Point) had three goals and an assist and sophomore
- Jay Baker
(Massaponax) added two of each in Shenandoah’s 16–1 rout of Ferrum Saturday.
TENNIS
Randolph-Macon senior
- Andrea Wine
- (King George) posted a 6–0, 6–0 win at No. 3 singles over Randolph’s Jenna Fink Saturday in the Yellow Jackets’ 9–0 victory, then clinched Sunday’s 5–4 rematch win with a 6–1, 7–5 victory over Sophie Bartholmous at No. 6.
- Sophomore Alexa Brewster (Massaponax) won at No. 1 singles and doubles in Virginia Wesleyan’s 9–0 victory over Roanoke Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Senior
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) tossed a six-strikeout complete game in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 4–1 win over Southern Wesleyan Saturday.
Junior
- Sarah Proctor
- (Louisa) went 3 for 6 with four runs scored and three RBIs in Christopher Newport’s doubleheader sweep of Southern Virginia Saturday.
SOCCER
Junior
- Lindsey Winkels
(Mountain View) converted a shootout penalty kick as Bridgewater edged Washington & Lee in Sunday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference title game. Roanoke goalie
- Carrington Lippi
- (Colonial Forge) was named to the all-tournament team.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman
- Madi Hyatt
- (Mountain View) scored Richmond’s first two goals in Saturday’s 5–1 win over Saint Louis.
GOLF
Senior
- Joel Marshall
- (Massaponax) tied for second individually with a 75 to help York (Pa.) win last week’s Knights Men’s Invitational in Blue Bell, Pa.
ADMINISTRATION
Fredericksburg native
- Mollie Pryzbocki
- has been named head athletic trainer at Hollins University in Roanoke. She is a 2019 University of Virginia graduate and is completing her masters at Central Florida.
