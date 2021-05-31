College notebook: McAlister, Harper lead Patrick Henry's quest for national junior-college baseball title

Winning championships is nothing new for Tristan McAlister or Max Harper. Now the duo is pursuing a rare double play.
McAlister starred for Stafford’s 2019 Class 5 state titlists. A year earlier, Harper was named Free Lance-Star player of the year after powering Spotsylvania to the Class 3 state title.
Now they’re teammates at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville, which is contending National Junior College Athletic Association national crown.
McAlister went a combined 6 for 9 as Patrick Henry beat Lackawanna (Pa.) 7–0 and Lincoln Land (Ill.) 6–3 over the weekend in the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Okla. He stole three bases against Lincoln Land, giving him 50 for the season, tops in NJCAA Division II.
On Monday night, Harper hit a two-run home run, his team-high 16th, in a 7–5 quarterfinal loss to second-seeded Central Oklahoma State (41–12).
That defeat put seventh-seeded Patrick Henry (41–16) in a loser’s bracket game Tuesday afternoon.
MORE BASEBALL
Freshman right-hander
- Mason Delane
- (Colonial Beach) earned the win, allowing four runs in five innings in VCU’s 15–4 Atlantic 10 tournament victory over Saint Joseph’s Thursday at The Diamond. Delane (3–0, 4.67 ERA) was earlier named to the all-A-10 freshman team.
He could make his nation-high 18th start Friday when the Rams (37–14) put a 21-game win streak on the line against Campbell in the NCAA tournament in Starkville, Miss.
Senior designated hitter
- Bill Wojcik
- (Caroline) went 2 for 4 with an RBI in Marymount’s 10–5 NCAA Division III tournament loss to Salisbury Thursday in High Point, N.C. Wojcik finished with a .350 average, five home runs and 34 RBIs for the Saints (20–7)
- Redshirt junior Kam Smith (Colonial Beach) went a combined 7 for 15 in Northern Illinois’ season-ending four-game weekend series against Bowling Green. He led the Huskies with a .350 average and 10 homers, with 34 RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg (Pa.) sophomore first baseman
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) was named Division II national player of the year by Ron Lenz, based on voting by sports information directors. She was a first-team All-America pick by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after batting .500 and setting single-season school records with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and 128 total bases.
TRACK AND FIELD
Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) graduate student
- Jami Wright
- (North Stafford) earned All-America honors by finishing fifth in both the women’s 200 meters (23.47) and 400 (54.49) Saturday at the NCAA Division II championships in Allendale, Mich. Her 200 time set a school record.
- South Dakota redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) qualified for the NCAA Division I championships by tying for third place in the women’s pole vault at the Preliminary West Round in College Station, Texas. She cleared the same height (14 feet) as the winners.
- At the Division I Preliminary East Round in Jacksonville, Norfolk State junior Malika Pride (North Stafford) was 30th in the women’s 400 (53.83), and VCU sophomore
- Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed 24th in the men’s discus (173–1) and 36th in the shot put (56–0.25).
- At the NCAA Division III national championships in Greensboro, N.C, Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) placed 14th in the women’s 800 (2:14.43) and Roanoke junior
- Hannah Koepfinger (King George) was 14th in the 400 hurdles (1:04.15).
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443