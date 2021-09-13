College notebook: McIntyre is a net positive for Christopher Newport

In her brief time at Fredericksburg Christian School, Kyla McIntyre made quite an early impact on the volleyball court. She’s now doing the same at Christopher Newport University.

McIntyre was named second-team all-Delaney Conference as an eighth-grader in 2017. She transferred to Middleburg Academy as a freshman, then to Granby High School in Virginia Beach as a junior before landing at nearby CNU.

As a 5-foot-10 freshman, she ranks second on the Captains (7–2) with 92 kills, including a combined 49 in four victories last week. She had 20 in Friday’s 3–1 victory over Meredith.

CNU visits the University of Mary Washington on Oct. 9.

