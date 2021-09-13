College notebook: McIntyre is a net positive for Christopher Newport

In her brief time at Fredericksburg Christian School, Kyla McIntyre made quite an early impact on the volleyball court. She’s now doing the same at Christopher Newport University.
McIntyre was named second-team all-Delaney Conference as an eighth-grader in 2017. She transferred to Middleburg Academy as a freshman, then to Granby High School in Virginia Beach as a junior before landing at nearby CNU.
As a 5-foot-10 freshman, she ranks second on the Captains (7–2) with 92 kills, including a combined 49 in four victories last week. She had 20 in Friday’s 3–1 victory over Meredith.
CNU visits the University of Mary Washington on Oct. 9.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Sophomore
- (North Stafford) had a combined 28 kills as New Mexico State went 3–0 in the weekend Colonel Challenge in Richmond, Ky.
- Sophomore Sydney Clarke (Colonial Forge) had 15 kills in Mary Baldwin’s 3–1 loss to Randolph Saturday.
- Despite a combined 32 kills from senior Sydney Collins (Chancellor), Virginia Wesleyan went 0–3 in the weekend Johns Hopkins University tournament.
- After being named a 2021 team captain at Kutztown (Pa.), junior Lauren Jackson (North Stafford) had 12 kills in Saturday’s 3–1 loss to East Stroudsburg.
- Freshman setter Mya Green (King George) had 18 assists and 10 digs in Lynchburg’s 3–1 loss at Messiah (Pa.) Saturday.
FOOTBALL
In his college début, freshman
- (Louisa) returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown and made six tackles in Apprentice’s 34–27 overtime victory over Brevard (N.C.) Saturday.
Junior linebacker
- (Brooke Point) made a team-high eight tackles in East Carolina’s 20–17 loss to South Carolina Saturday.
- Junior linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa) led Penn State with seven tackles in Saturday’s 44–13 win over Ball State. Junior
- Devyn Ford (North Stafford) carried six times for 32 yards.
- Senior Nick Grant (Courtland) made four tackles, broke up two passes and forced a fumble in Virginia’s 42–14 win over Illinois Saturday.
- Sophomore Jadon Redding (Colonial Forge) kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal in Utah’s 26–17 loss to BYU Saturday.
- In his season d
ébut, sophomore receiver
- (North Stafford) caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in Indiana’s 56–14 romp over Idaho Saturday.
- Senior defensive end Javon Frazier (Colonial Forge) registered two sacks in Virginia State’s 10–7 loss to Ohio Dominican Saturday.
- Junior Thomas Chown (Colonial Forge) made 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble in Carleton (Minn.)’s 50–13 victory at Minnesota Morris Saturday.
- Sophomore quarterback Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) completed 33 of 44 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in Catholic’s 62–10 loss to Randolph-Macon Saturday.
SOCCER
Junior striker
- (Mountain View) scored her team-high third goal of the season in Old Dominion’s 2–0 win over American University Thursday.
- Marquette redshirt freshman Mikki Easter (Eastern View) posted shutouts over Illinois-Chicago (1–0 Thursday) and St. Thomas (3–0 Sunday).
- Sophomore Ryan Kuhl (James Monroe) scored twice in Randolph’s 10–0 blitzing of Regent University Saturday.
- Senior goalkeeper Alicia Jacobs (Courtland) made nine saves in N.C. Wesleyan’s 1–0 overtime win over Rutgers-Camden Sunday.
- Junior goalkeeper Jake Mendoza (Brooke Point) made seven saves in Bluefield’s 4–1 win over Pikesville Saturday.
- Senior forward Angel Finch (Stafford) scored in Bridgewater’s 3–0 shutout of Maryville (Tenn.) Saturday.
- Freshman Olivia Haynes (Courtland) scored her second goal of the season as Emory & Henry matched its best start (4–0) since 2011 with a 4–0 win at Warren Wilson Sunday.
- Sophomore defender Dominique Cunningham (Massaponax) scored in Sweet Briar’s 2–1 victory over Wilson Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
(Courtland) and sophomore
(Eastern View) each scored twice in Shenandoah’s 4–0 win at St. Mary’s (Md.) Saturday and once each in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Dickinson. Senior
(Massaponax) and sophomore
- (Chancellor) had assists on Saturday.
- Senior Lizzie Hamlett (James Monroe) netted two goals in 11th-ranked Liberty’s 4–3 loss to No. 5 Northwestern Tuesday.
- Senior goalie Sierra Espeland (Colonial Forge) made a combined six saves as Vermont went 3–0 last week, including a 2–0 shutout of Brown on Sunday.
- Freshman Morgan Leslie (Louisa) scored twice in Eastern Mennonite’s 5-4 loss to Cedar Crest Sunday.
- Her Sept. 4 hat trick against Roanoke earned Mary Wahsington sophomore Emma Bernard (Chancellor) player of the week honors from the Coast 2 Coast Conference.
TENNIS
Sophomore
- (Riverbend) topped Division I Longwood’s Nina Hederich 3-–6, 6–4, 10–8 at No. 2 singles in Saturday’s CNU Invitational.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443