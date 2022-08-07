College notebook: Mines named head track coach at Edward Waters

Former Caroline High School track standout Marquita Mines has been named head coach at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Fla.
It’s the first collegiate head coaching job for Mines, who spent five years (2017–21) as an assistant at Maryland-Eastern Shore and the past two at Roanoke College. She also served as head coach at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico from 2012–17.
Mines was inducted into Christopher Newport University’s athletic hall of fame in 2011 after earning six Division III All-America honors in the long jump and relays.
BASKETBALL
The University of Maryland’s 2022 athletic hall of fame class includes
- Kristi Toliver
- , the daughter of former King George standout George Toliver. She was the starting point guard on the Terrapins’ 2006 national championship team, won two WNBA titles and is now an assistant coach with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
People are also reading…
SOFTBALL
- Ten local players were named All-America Scholar-Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after achieving grade-point averages of 3.50 or better for the 2021–22 school year:
Division I: Georgia Southern’s Kyleigh Richardson (North Stafford); Norfolk State’s Lauren Sheehan (King George), Rhode Island’s Noelle Sterner (Brooke Point); and Virginia Tech’s
Jenna Pearson (North Stafford).
Division II: Chowan’s Meredith Morgan (Culpeper); Frostburg State’s Kennadie Batchelor (F); and Mercy (N.Y.)’s Alexi Benson (Riverbend).
Division III: Bridgewater’s Cheyenne Barlow (Eastern View) and Annaliese Franklin (Mountain View); Shenandoah’s Kayla Stephenson (Colonial Forge).
FOOTBALL
VMI senior long snapper
- Robert Soderholm
(Mountain View) added another preseason All-America honor, earning second-team FCS honors from Phil Steele magazine.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443