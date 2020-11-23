College notebook: Mountain View's Shahbaz likely earns NCAA cross country championship berth

The Southern Conference has never sent an individual runner to the NCAA Division I men’s cross country championship meet. Jahanzib Shahbaz may change that—even if he has to wait until spring to do so.
Shahbaz, a senior from Mountain View High School, finished second among 86 finishers (24:23.74 for 8,000 meters) at Saturday’s Southern Conference championship meet in Macon, Ga. He crossed the finish line close behind Furman’s Daniel Burnal (24:20.21).
Furman won the team title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA championship meet, which has been postponed until March 15 in Stillwater, Okla. due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the conference’s top individual finisher whose team did not advance, Shahbaz is expected to earn a spot in the 255-runner field.
FOOTBALL
Junior linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) made nine tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in East Carolna’s 28–3 victory over Temple Saturday.
- Making his second straight start, sophomore safety Coen King (Eastern View) made a career-high five tackles in Virginia 55–15 romp over Abilene Christian Saturday.
In his coronavirus-delayed season début, sophomore
- Jadon Redding
- (Colonial Forge) kicked a 36-yard field goal and two extra points in Utah’s 33–17 loss to Southern California Saturday.
SOCCER
Fresh off her star performance in leading Florida State to the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s tournament title, senior defender
- Clara Robbins
- (Mountain View) was named TopDrawer Soccer’s player of the week on Nov. 17. She had three goals and two assists in three tournament games for the top-ranked Seminoles (11–0), including two goals in a 3–2 title-game win over No. 2 North Carolina.
Robbins also appeared on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” talk show last week.
BASKETBALL
Before playing a single game in a Mississippi uniform, Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- was chosen second-team preseason all-Southeastern Conference. She transferred from Maryland after averaging 10.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game in two seasons.
The Rebels open their season Wednesday at home against Northwestern (La.) State.
LACROSSE
Stafford County resident
- Brandon Williams,
- a senior lacrosse player at the University of Mary Washington, has been selected for the virtual 2021 NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program in January.
Williams, who played at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, is one of 45 Division III student-athletes from across the country accepted into the program. Its goal is to to build a pipeline of ethnic minority candidates with an interest in Division III coaching and/or administration.
SCHEDULING
- The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced its plans for fall, winter and spring sports last week, although football schedules have yet to be released.
Men’s and women’s basketball teams will play 12-game round-robin schedules, with the top four teams advancing to the ODAC tournament March 4–6. The ODAC swimming championships will be held March 5; there will be no indoor track championship meet.
Fall sports will be held in the spring, with football teams playing a minimum five-game schedule beginning Feb. 23.
Men’s and women’s soccer teams will play eight-game regular-season schedules beginning Feb. 21. Field hockey squads will play nine-game seasons beginning March 5, and volleyball teams will start a 12-game season March 13. Each sport will conduct a four-team tournament.
Spring sports will be conducted as usual, beginning in late February.
