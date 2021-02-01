College notebook: North Stafford grad Barrett is a big hit in college volleyball debut

COVID-19 postponed her college début for a few months, but Victoria Barrett showed she was worth the wait.
In her first college volleyball match, the freshman from North Stafford High School delivered 18 kills in New Mexico State’s 3–1 victory over Dixie (Utah State) last Monday. She added 11 more in a 3–1 win over the same school Tuesday.
Barrett was a three-time Free Lance-Star All-Area player who set a Virginia High School League records with 2,044 career kills at North Stafford. She will be in action again next Monday at Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Because of state COVID-19 restrictions, New Mexico State moved its volleyball season to the spring and will play its home matches in El Paso, Texas, which is 45 miles away from its Las Cruces, N.M. campus.
TRACK AND FIELD
Marshall senior
- Taylor Robinson
- (Louisa) won the women’s 60-meter hurdles (9.14) at Saturday’s Thundering Herd Invitational.
North Carolina sophomore
- Jaren Holmes
(Riverbend) placed second (50–3.25) and Norfolk State freshman
- Isaac Haywood
- (Louisa) third (47–1.75) in the men’s triple jump at Monday’s Virginia Beach Invitational, which also featured Virginia and N.C. State.
VCU junior
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
(Courtland) placed second in the men’s shot put (55–1) and fourth in the weight throw (55–6) at Saturday’s Patriot Games in Fairfax. Freshman teammate
- Trevor Thomas
- (Colonial Forge) was second in the men’s high jump (6–0.75).
- Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) was second in the men’s 55-meter hurdles at Saturday’s Roanoke Invitational Challenge. His time of 8.50 seconds ranks fifth in Division III this season.
- Running unattached, VMI senior Jahanzib Shabaz (Mountain View) won the men’s mile (4:07.48) at last weekend’s VMI Winter Relays. The Keydets’
- Jonathan Gray and
- Johnnie Walker (both Colonial Forge) were timed in 49.69 seconds to place second and third, respectively. Bridgewater sophomore
- Peter Fulton (Mountain View) was sixth in the men’s shot put (44–0) and 10th in the weight throw (41–4.25).
WRESTLING
Ranked No. 8 in Division III at 174 pounds, Averett sophomore
- George Moseley
- (Culpeper) earned a 17–3 major decision over Southern Virginia’s Scott Chambers in Saturday’s dual meet victory. On Wednesday, he went 3–0 with two falls in a quadruple dual competition with Division II opponents Lander, Emmanuel and King (Tenn.).
- VMI senior Cliff Conway (Courtland) pinned Bellarmine’s Brandon Lucas in 2:38 at 125 pounds, and sophomore teammate
- Zach Brown (Eastern View) scored a 5–0 decision over Sam Schroeder at 184 in the Keydets’ 37–9 dual meet win Sunday.
SWIMMING
Freshman
- Kennedy Darensbourg
- (Riverbend) placed second in the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle (11:11.57) in Eastern Illinois’ dual-meet loss to Lewis (Ill.) Friday.
- Virginia Tech freshman Caroline Bentz (King George) was runner-up in the women’s 200 individual medley (2:05.47) in Friday’s dual-meet loss to N.C. State. Junior teammate
- Dylan Eichberg (Stafford) was third in the men’s IM (1:49.61).
FOOTBALL
Former walk-on
- Jonathan Kim
- (Massaponax) earned a scholarship at North Carolina after handling kickoff duties for the past two years. He registered touchbacks on 76 of his 89 kickoffs in 2020.
Former North Stafford High School head coach
- Chris Beatty
- joined an NFL team for the first time as the Los Angeles Raiders’ receivers coach. He is a former co-offensive coordinator at Maryland and has also been an assistant at Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Northern Illinois and most recently Pittsburgh.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- had 16 points and six rebounds in Mississippi’s 68–67 loss to Tennessee Thursday.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443