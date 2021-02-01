College notebook: North Stafford grad Barrett is a big hit in college volleyball debut

COVID-19 postponed her college début for a few months, but Victoria Barrett showed she was worth the wait.

In her first college volleyball match, the freshman from North Stafford High School delivered 18 kills in New Mexico State’s 3–1 victory over Dixie (Utah State) last Monday. She added 11 more in a 3–1 win over the same school Tuesday.

Barrett was a three-time Free Lance-Star All-Area player who set a Virginia High School League records with 2,044 career kills at North Stafford. She will be in action again next Monday at Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Because of state COVID-19 restrictions, New Mexico State moved its volleyball season to the spring and will play its home matches in El Paso, Texas, which is 45 miles away from its Las Cruces, N.M. campus.

TRACK AND FIELD

Marshall senior

Taylor Robinson

(Louisa) won the women’s 60-meter hurdles (9.14) at Saturday’s Thundering Herd Invitational.

North Carolina sophomore

Jaren Holmes

(Riverbend) placed second (50–3.25) and Norfolk State freshman