College notebook: North Stafford grad Swinton is catching on quickly at Indiana

Indiana football coach Tom Allen apparently thinks he has quite a catch in Javon Swinton.

The freshman receiver from North Stafford High School has made quite an impression on the Hoosiers since they began practice for their coronavirus-delayed season. Allen spoke glowingly of Swinton Monday in his Zoom conference with reporters.

“He came here with an extremely mature mindset of doing what he was asked to do, always being where he supposed to be and has never had any issues,” Allen said. “... There are a lot of things you have to process quickly, so he has been able to do that. Obviously, at the end of the day he is making plays. He is very talented in the ball skill area. He is able to make difficult catches at times and consistent catches.”

Swinton caught a combined 23 touchdown passes in his final two seasons at North Stafford, and also became the school’s career scoring leader in basketball.

Allen said Swinton has been working with the Hoosiers’ second-team offense in practice, but is making a push for immediate playing time, on offense and/or special teams.