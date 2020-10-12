College notebook: North Stafford grad Swinton is catching on quickly at Indiana

Indiana football coach Tom Allen apparently thinks he has quite a catch in Javon Swinton.
The freshman receiver from North Stafford High School has made quite an impression on the Hoosiers since they began practice for their coronavirus-delayed season. Allen spoke glowingly of Swinton Monday in his Zoom conference with reporters.
“He came here with an extremely mature mindset of doing what he was asked to do, always being where he supposed to be and has never had any issues,” Allen said. “... There are a lot of things you have to process quickly, so he has been able to do that. Obviously, at the end of the day he is making plays. He is very talented in the ball skill area. He is able to make difficult catches at times and consistent catches.”
Swinton caught a combined 23 touchdown passes in his final two seasons at North Stafford, and also became the school’s career scoring leader in basketball.
Allen said Swinton has been working with the Hoosiers’ second-team offense in practice, but is making a push for immediate playing time, on offense and/or special teams.
“To me, he is in that next wave of guys that are going to get in there,” Allen said. “He is going to play. I think it is a matter of as he learns more and more, he will play the more he learns and is able to physically handle the physicality of this game and the perimeter blocking it is required of our guys of that position. Those are things he is going to have to continue to work on. ... We are trying to get him on the field. I am excited for Javon.”
Indiana opens its season Oct. 24 at home against Penn State, when Swinton may face off against fellow North Stafford alumnus Devyn Ford.
MORE FOOTBALL
Junior linebacker
- Xavier Smith
- (Brooke Point) made a team-high 12 tackles Saturday as East Carolina earned its first win of the season, 44–24 over South Florida. Three of Smith’s tackles resulted in losses, including a 7-yard sack.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Southern Conference announced last week that it hold its cross country championship Nov. 21 in Macon, Ga. That means fall competition for seniors
- Jahanzib Shahbaz
(Mountain View) and
- Kellen Reeves
- (Riverbend). Shahbaz placed seventh in last year’s meet.
