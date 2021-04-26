College notebook: North Stafford grads shine for Southern Wesleyan track in conference meet

Two North Stafford High School graduates who now compete for Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) brought back plenty of hardware from last weekend’s Conference Carolinas track championships in Mount Olive, N.C.
Graduate student Jami Wright was named conference track athlete of the year after setting a conference record in winning the women’s 400 meters (55.22). She also won the 200 (24.70) and anchored first-place 400 and 1,600 relays.
Meanwhile, senior Kelsie Smith was named conference field athlete of the year. She set three school records in placing first in the shot put (43–10 1/4), second in the hammer (164–9) and third in the discus (135–0).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Duke redshirt senior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) finished second in the men’s shot put (56–6) at Saturday’s Charlotte Invitational.
- Redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) was runner-up in the women’s pole vault (13–4 1/2) at Friday’s Drake Relays.
FOOTBALL
After earning first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association honors, James Madison senior safety
- M.J. Hampton
(Stafford) made a career-high eight tackles in Saturday’s 31–24 FCS playoff win over VMI. Fredericksburg native
- Taurus Carroll
- intercepted a pass in a second straight game for the Dukes (6–0), who will host North Dakota in Sunday’s national quarterfinals.
VMI senior linebacker Connor Riddle (Colonial Forge) made 11 tackles after earning second-team all-Southern Conference honors. Sophomore teammate Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) had nine stops.
BASEBALL
Senior
- Justin Pearson
(Mountain View) allowed one run in six innings to earn his third win of the season as William & Mary topped James Madison 6–3 Sunday. On Saturday, sophomore
- Lliam Grubbs
- (Louisa) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season in JMU’s 9–5 win.
- Freshman outfielder Tristan McAllister (Stafford) went 5 for 11 with four runs scored in Patrick Henry Community College’s three-game weekend series with Wake Tech. Sophomore teammate
- Max Harper (Spotsylvania) was 4 for 11 with his 12th home run of the season.
- Senior right-hander Jacob Menders (Mountain View) earned his second straight win with a seven-inning outing as VMI’s topped Wofford 11–7 Friday.
- Senior third baseman Mike Nickles (Colonial Forge) doubled and drove in three runs in Randolph-Macon’s 8–2 win over Mary Washington Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) continued her torrid streak by going 7 for 13 with a home run and five RBIs as Shippensburg (Pa.) took three of four weekend games from Mansfield. She’s batting .490, leads the NCAA’s Division II in slugging (1.154), is tied for second with 18 homers ranks third with 57 RBIs.
- Mercy (N.Y.) sophomore Alexi Benson (Riverbend) pitched a one-hit, 3–0 shutout over Bridgeport Thursday. She’s 6–2 with a 2.63 ERA.
GOLF
York (Pa.) senior
- Joel Marshall
- (Massaponax) shot back-to-back 79s to place 11th at the Middle Atlantic Conference championships in Lebanon, Pa. and help the Spartans win their first team title.
- Freshman Andrew Watson (Mountain View) tied for 21st (82–76–75) at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships, which concluded Monday in Browns Summit, N.C.
LACROSSE
Senior
- Lauren Thatcher
- (Mountain View) had a goal and two assists in Southern Virginia’s 14–6 Coast 2 Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal loss to St. Mary’s (Md.) Saturday.
Senior
- Jon Fant
- (Colonial Forge) had a goal and three assists in VMI’s 17–9 loss to Mercer Saturday.
SWIMMING
VMI sophomore
- Jack Sheehan
- (Colonial Forge) reclaimed his school record in placing sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.40) in Saturday’s America East Conference championships in Newark, N.J.
AWARDS
Former Fredericksburg Christian School basketball player
- Kendrick Robinson
and Fredericksburg-resident swimmer
- Rachael King
- received “Golden Wing” awards at Bridgewater’s recent athletic awards ceremony. The award goes to an athlete from each of the school’s teams who exemplifies team culture and work ethic.
- Emerson (Mass.) junior soccer midfielder Ryan Keeler (James Monroe) was named to the New England Men’s and Women’s Athletic Conference academic all-conference team, which requires a 3.5 grade-point average for the 2020 fall semester.
- Stafford County resident Christopher Garrity earned a spot on the the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association all-academic team. He’s a senior defenseman at Trine (Ind.) University.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443