College notebook: North Stafford grads shine for Southern Wesleyan track in conference meet

Two North Stafford High School graduates who now compete for Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) brought back plenty of hardware from last weekend’s Conference Carolinas track championships in Mount Olive, N.C.

Graduate student Jami Wright was named conference track athlete of the year after setting a conference record in winning the women’s 400 meters (55.22). She also won the 200 (24.70) and anchored first-place 400 and 1,600 relays.

Meanwhile, senior Kelsie Smith was named conference field athlete of the year. She set three school records in placing first in the shot put (43–10 1/4), second in the hammer (164–9) and third in the discus (135–0).

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

Duke redshirt senior

Ben Beatty

(Courtland) finished second in the men’s shot put (56–6) at Saturday’s Charlotte Invitational.

Redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) was runner-up in the women’s pole vault (13–4 1/2) at Friday’s Drake Relays.

FOOTBALL

After earning first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association honors, James Madison senior safety