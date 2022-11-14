College notebook: Pataki, Hempe make their points to start basketball season

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As a new basketball season opens, a couple of Stafford County residents are already making major contributions after displaying patience.

-Redshirt senior guard Will Pataki (Mountain View) scored a career-high 18 points as Hood (Md.) lost an 80-78 triple-overtime decision to Division III's top-ranked team, Randolph-Macon, in Saturday's MMI Tip Off Tournament final in Frederick, Md. Pataki averaged just 1.9 points as a freshman and 2.2 as a sophomore.

Randolph-Macon visits Mary Washington on Wednesday.

-After missing last season with an injury, former Stafford High School standout Alexi Hempe scored 18 points in 17 minutes in South Dakota's 106-41 rout of Midland last Monday and added 16 in Sunday's 71-53 victory at Bradley. Hempe also had a reserve role, averaging 2.7 points as a freshman and 2.4 as a sophomore before sitting out 2021-22. 

MORE BASKETBALL

-After transferring from Delaware, former Louisa standout Tyi Skinner scored 12 points and had a key late steal in Arizona State's 69-68 win over Northern Arizona last Monday, then had 16 points in Friday's 62-49 victory over Grambling.

-Freshman guard Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) scored 16 points in Ferrum's 82-64 victory over Valley Forge Saturday after netting 20 in his college debut, Tuesday's 74-63 loss to William Peace.

-Sophomore guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a team-high 19 points in Shenandoah's season-opening 80-26 rout of Goucher Tuesday and added 10 in Saturday's 59-35 victory over Southern Virginia.

-After collecting 10 rebounds in his college debut, a 76-51 victory over Regent, Virginia Wesleyan freshman Amari Moorer (Stafford) scored 13 points in Saturday's  80-69 win over St. John Fisher.

-Richard Bland sophomore guard Martin Kawa (Colonial Forge) twice broke his own career high, scoring 21 points in a 75-71 loss to Alleghany (Md.) on Nov. 5 and 24 in Wednesday's 69-62 win over Northern Virginia Community College.

FOOTBALL

-Junior running back Jarrett Hunter (Louisa) rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and caught two scoring passes in Howard's 28-14 victory over South Carolina State Saturday. 

-Former Colonial Forge standout Elijah Sarratt caught two more touchdown passes in St. Francis (Pa.)'s 51-14 win over Duquesne Saturday, giving him 11 for his freshman season.  Chancellor graduate E.J. Jenkins holds the school record of 13.

-Senior safety Coen King (Eastern View) made 11 tackles in Virginia's 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh Saturday.

-Junior linebacker Blake Leake (Eastern View) made five tackles and his second career interception in Bucknell's 24-23 overtime victory over Georgetown Saturday.-

-Ronald Robinson ran for two touchdowns and fellow Mountain View grad Malcolm Anderson ran for one and passed for another in Bridgewater's season-ending 64-22 romp over Guilford Saturday.

-Sophomore Javon Campbell (King George) caught two touchdown passes in Dodge City (Kan.)'s 21-14 loss to Independence Community College Saturday.

SWIMMING

-Illinois Tech senior Anna Slominski (James Monroe) won the women's 50-yard freestyle (25.30) and 200 breaststroke (2:28.75) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay in Saturday's dual-meet loss to Carroll (Ohio). 

-Senior Reid Schattgen (Fredericksburg Academy) won the men's 200-yard butterfly (2:00.59) in Dickinson (Pa.)'s dual-meet loss to Franklin & Marshall Saturday.

-Eastern Illinois junior Kennedy Darensbourg (Riverbend) finished third in the women's 1,650 (17:40.01) at the weekend's multi-team A3 Performance Invitational in Carbondale, Ill.

-Washington (Md.) sophomore Chase Hensen (Colonial Forge) won the men's 50 free (22.71) in Saturday's dual-meet win over McDaniel.

FIELD HOCKEY

-Shenandoah senior Kelsey Jones (Courtland) and Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View) joined Lynchburg's Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge) on the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team. Randolph-Macon's Alaina McCoy (Stafford) was a second-team pick. Jones, a graduate student, scored 18 goals and Morrison, a junior, had 14. Boatwright, a junior defender, had six goals, three assists and two defensive saves for Lynchburg. McCoy scored eight goals for R-MC.

-Allegheny (Md.) senior midfielder Kinsley Greenlaw (Stafford) was named third-team all-North Coast Athletic Conference after posting four goals and three assists.

 WRESTLING

-Apprentice sophomore Zach Ortega (Riverbend) finished 4-1 with two pins to place third at 149 pounds at Sunday's Cougar Open at Averett.

-College of the Cumberlands (Ky.) sophomore James Dosado (Caroline) went 4-1 and finished third in the 157-pound freshman/sophomore division at last weekend's Grand View Open in Grimes, Iowa.

 VOLLEYBALL

-Sophomore Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) posted a combined 20 kills as Towson (26-1, 15-1) swept two weekend matches from Hofstra (17-11, 14-2) to earn the top seed for next weekend's Colonial Athletic Association tournament, which the Tigers will host.

CROSS COUNTRY

-Graduate student Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) finished 10th out of 176 runners (23:57.7 for 6,000 meters) to help Lynchburg's women win the NCAA Division III South Region team title Saturday in Newport News.

  

Steve DeShazo: 540.374.5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

