College notebook: Patient Brown helps Gamecocks reach bowl eligibility

When the football season began, Jason Brown was a third-string quarterback and South Carolina was coming off a two-win season with a rookie head coach.

Things have changed.

Brown helped the Gamecocks earn bowl eligibility with his second victory in three starts, 21–17 over Auburn Saturday night. The redshirt senior from Chancellor High School completed 10 of 15 passes for 157 yards and three touchdown passes, with one interception.

He’ll lead coach Shane Beamer’s team into this week’s season finale against Clemson, then a likely bowl game.

MORE FOOTBALL

In his third game since regaining his starting job, sophomore

Jadon Redding

(Colonial Forge) kicked five extra points and a 26-yard field goal as Utah routed third-ranked Oregon 38–7 to clinch the Pac-12 South title Saturday night. Redding is 8 for 11 on field goals and 28 for 30 on PATs this season.

Sophomore linebacker

Blake Leake

(Eastern View) made a career-high 16 tackles, including a sack, in Bucknell’s 45–6 loss to Holy Cross Saturday.