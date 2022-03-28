College notebook: Pyatt helps Gamecocks blaze a fast early pace

It hasn’t taken Aaliyah Pyatt long to get up to speed at the collegiate track level.

The freshman from Massaponax High School helped South Carolina’s women win the 4x400 relay at Saturday’s Weems Baskin Meet on their home track with the third-fastest time (3:32.63) in the nation this spring.

It was the spring début for Pyatt, who earned All-America honors by running a leg on the Gamecocks’ fifth-place 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division I indoor championships earlier this month.

VCU senior

Jaekob Vollbrecht

(Courtland) broke his own school record in finishing second in the men’s discus (181–3) at Friday’s Texas Relays in Austin. He was also second in the shot put (56–8) at the Texas State Invitational in San Marcos.

Georgia Tech senior Henrik Anderson (Mountain View) placed second in the men’s 1,500 meters (3:47.60) at Friday’s Florida State Relays.

Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) placed second in the men's hammer throw (168–8) at Saturday's Doc Jopson at his home facility.

Host Christopher Newport got runner-up finishes from junior Mae Savoie

(Colonial Forge) in the women’s 5,000 meters (18:27.83) and freshman Grace Damewood (Culpeper) in the triple jump (30–8) at Saturday’s Blue and Silver Challenge.

Roanoke senior Hannah Koepfinger

(King George) placed third in the women’s 400 hurdles (1:06.87) and sixth in the long jump (16–11) at Saturday’s Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational in Lynchburg. Lynchburg senior Cee Jay Williams

Lynchburg senior Cee Jay Williams (Louisa) was second in the men's high jump (6–2), and Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) was fourth in the mens' 110 hurdles (15.04).

(North Stafford) was fourth in the mens’ 110 hurdles (15.04). Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow (North Stafford) set a personal record (24.39) to finish 10th out of 98 runners in the women’s 200 meters at Saturday’s Raleigh Relays.

SOFTBALL

Pensacola State sophomore infielder

Cameron Buzzell

(Courtland) committed to play at Lynn (Fla.) College next season. She is batting .372 with five home runs and 24 RBIs for the Pirates (26–4) after sitting out two seasons following a stroke.

Freshman infielder

Saniyah Jones

(Louisa) went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in Bowie State’s 21–4 romp over St. Augustine’s (N.C.) Sunday.

Senior outfielder Sarah Proctor (Louisa) hit a two-run homer and scored three times as Christopher Newport (23–1) topped Averett 10–0 Sunday.

Despite solo homers in each game from junior Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend), Shippensburg (Pa.) was swept by Seton (Pa.) in a doubleheader Saturday, 2–1 and 4–1.

Fredericksburg resident Hailey Darrington went a combined 11 for 16 and scored eight runs in four games for Virginia State in last weekend's CIAA Round-Up.

BASEBALL

Junior infielder

Carson Bell

(Washington & Lee) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in James Madison’s 7–5 win over Delaware Friday.

Senior Ryan Lee (Courtland) hit a grand slam in Marymount’s 5–4 victory over Stevenson Saturday.

Sophomore infielder

Matt Phoebus

(Chancellor) went a combined 4 for 8 with a homer and five RBIs as Apprentice School beat Paul Camp 16–4 Tuesday and Bryant & Stratton 16–6 Wednesday.

Senior outfielder

Tre’von Smith

(Orange) hit a two-run homer in Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 10–0 win over West Liberty Monday.

Sophomore Andrew Neff (Mountain View) struck out six in a seven-inning complete game as Concord (N.C.) defeated West Liberty 4–2 last Monday as part of a doubleheader sweep.

Mount St. Mary's sophomore Aiden Tierne

y (Colonial Forge) went 6 for 11 with three RBIs and three runs scored in a three-game weekend series against Fairleigh Dickinson. Junior teammate Tristan McAlister (Stafford) went 5 for 11, scored twice and stole two bases.

LACROSSE

Senior

Chris Baker

(Massaponax) and sophomore

James Stewart

(Riverbend) each notched three goals and three assists in Shenandoah’s 23–2 rout of Randolph Saturday. Stewart and

Jay Baker

(Massaponax) also scored twice each in Wednesday’s 18–4 win over Allegheny (Md.)

Senior Anna Maupin (Colonial Forge) had two goals and an assist in Catholic’s 17–1 rout of Susquehanna Saturday.

Senior Megan Allen (Stafford) had a goal and two assists in Ferrum's 20–1 romp over Greensboro Saturday.

(Stafford) had a goal and two assists in Ferrum’s 20–1 romp over Greensboro Saturday. Junior Rosa Williams (James Monroe) had two goals and two assists in Methodist (N.C.)’s 18–16 loss to Averett Saturday.

BASKETBALL

Former Louisa standout

Malachi Poindexter

has entered the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 1.0 points in 19 games at Virginia this season. He reportedly visited Radford last weekend.

TENNIS

Virginia Wesleyan sophomore

Alexa Brewster

(Massaponax) earned a 6–0, 6–0 victory over Mary Baldwin’s Katlyn Massie at No. 1 singles and also won her No. 3 doubles match Thursday.

Christopher Newport sophomore Kiersten Chang (Riverbend) posted victories at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles in the Captains’ 8–1 win over Sweet Briar Saturday.

GOLF

Sophomore

Will Kujawa

(Massaponax) tied for ninth out of 51 golfers with an 84, helping York (Pa.) win the team title at last Monday’s Lebanon (Pa.) Valley College Spring Invitational.

