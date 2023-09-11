It took Kelsey Reviello five games to score her first collegiate goal. The second came much more quickly.

Reviello, who scored 54 times at James Monroe last fall in earning All-Area field hockey player of the year honors, joined an experienced team at Michigan and had to earn her playing time. She finally found the cage in the eighth-ranked Wolverines’ 7-0 victory Saturday over Davidson and former high school teammate Celie Constantine.

Twenty-four hours later, Reviello scored against in a 2-0 win over No. 10 Saint Joseph’s.

Michigan is 4-2 against a schedule that has featured four ranked opponents. The Wolverines visit Ohio State on Friday.

MORE FIELD hockeyJunior Alaina McCoy (Stafford) assisted on both goals as Randolph-Macon rallied past Catholic 2-1 Wednesday.

Senior Madi Hyatt (Mountain View) had a goal and an assist in Richmond’s 6-3 loss to Stanford Friday.

Freshman Lindsey Loar (Chancellor) had a goal and an assist in Christopher Newport’s 6-1 win over Vassar Saturday.

Junior Morgan Leslie (Louisa) scored twice and senior Cassidy Armstrong (Eastern View) once in Eastern Mennonite’s 5-3 victory over Cedar Crest Saturday.

Junior Gracie Wilkerson (Brooke Point) assisted on two goals in Shenandoah’s 4-0 victory over Washington (Md.) College Saturday.

FOOTBALLJames Madison sophomore Aiden Fisher (Riverbend) was named Sun Belt Conference special teams player of the week Monday after blocking a punt that resulted in a touchdown in Saturday’s 36-35 win over Virginia. He also made a career-high nine tackles from his linebacker position.

A day before scandal rocked the Michigan State program, former James Monroe standout Jordan Hall made five tackles (1.5 for loss) in Saturday’s 45-14 win over Richmond. Senior Jonathan Kim (Massaponax) kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal.

Junior defensive back Shawn Asbury II (North Stafford) made nine tackles in Old Dominion’s 38-31 victory over Louisiana Saturday.

Graduate student quarterback Jason Brown (Chancellor) bounced back from a rough start against Florida A&M to pass for 140 yards and a touchdown in Jackson State’s 27-14 win over Southern Saturday.

Senior linebacker Blake Leake (Eastern View) made eight tackles, including a sack, in Bucknell’s 21-13 victory over VMI Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Trevin Edwards (Chancellor) caught four passes for 53 yards, including a 25-yard game-winner in overtime, in Colorado Mesa’s 28-21 victory over San Diego Saturday.

Junior Xavien Hunter (Louisa) made five tackles, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick in Apprentice’s 38-23 win over Buffalo State Saturday.

Junior linebacker Nazier McDonald (Culpeper) had a sack among his nine tackles in Averett’s 34-7 victory over Greensboro College Saturday.

Despite completing 41 of 60 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown, and running for another score, senior quarterback Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) and Catholic lost 59-14 to Randolph-Macon Saturday.

SOCCERSenior Kat Healey (King George) scored her second career goal (both this season) in Navy’s 4-1 win over UMBC Sunday.

Senior Megan Watts (Mountain View) netted her first goal of the season as Old Dominion blanked High Point 3-0 Sunday.

Sophomore keeper Andrew Arledge (Fredericksburg Christian) posted consecutive shutouts as Eastern Mennonite tied McDaniel 0-0 on Saturday and beat Wilson 1-0 Sunday. He made six saves against McDaniel.

Senior keeper Mikki Easter (Eastern View) made three saves as Marquette’s women shut out crosstown Milwaukee 1-0 on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALLJunior Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) made 11 kills in Towson’s 3-1 victory over UC Irvine Friday.

Senior Kylie Robinson (Louisa) had a season-high 10 kills in Bridgewater’s 3-0 sweep of William Peace Friday.

Junior setter Mya Green (Massaponax) notched a combined 34 assists as Lynchburg topped Southern Virginia 3-0 Tuesday and Dickinson 3-1 Saturday.

Freshman Briana Ellis (King George) had five kills and five digs to help Norfolk State to its first win of the season, 3-2 over UNC Wilmington Saturday.