College notebook: Riddle, Hampton make strong cases for the defense

Delaying the FCS football season until the spring proved worth the wait for several Stafford County residents.
Most notable was VMI senior linebacker
- Connor Riddle
- (Colonial Forge), who was named national defensive player of the week Monday by Stats Perform and earned similar honors from the Southern Conference.
Riddle, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship, starred as the Keydets upset 10th-ranked Furman 14–13 Saturday in their season opener. He finished with a career-high 13 tackles, including two sacks on Furman’s final drive. He finished with 4.5 tackles for loss and broke up a pass.
Another former Colonial Forge standout, sophomore defensive back Josh Sarrratt (Colonial Forge), added six tackles and a pass breakup in his first game back from ACL surgery.
Meanwhile, senior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) was named Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the week on Monday after he made seven tackles (1.5 for loss), forced and recovered a key fumble in James Madison’s 33–16 win over Robert Morris Saturday. The Dukes (2–0) are ranked No. 1 in FCS by Stats Perform.
- In his college d
ébut, freshman running back
- Jarett Hunter
- (Louisa) caught a 47-yard touchdown pass in Howard’s 17–10 loss at Delaware State Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
South Dakota sophomore
- Gen Hirata
- (Stafford) won the women’s pole vault with a lifetime best 14–3.25 at the Horizon Conference championships in Brookings, S.D. She has the nation’s seventh-best mark entering the NCAA Division I championships March 11–13 in Fayetteville, Ark.
- Duke redshirt senior Ben Beatty (Courtland) broke his own school record to finish third in the shot put (60–5.75) at Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championships in Blacksburg. North Carolina sophomore Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) was seventh in the triple jump (50–0.25).
- VMI juniors Johnnie Walker (Colonial Forge) and
- Jonathan Gray (Colonial Forge) helped VMI win the men’s 1,600 relay (3:19.18) at last weekend’s at Southern Conference championships in Lexington. Individually, Walker finished second (49.28) and Gray sixth (49.94) in the 400 meters.
- VCU junior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) won the men’s shot put (59–6.75) and finished fifth in the weight throw (56–0.25) at the weekend George Mason Winter Track Fiesta in Fairfax.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) homered in both games, including a grand slam, as Shippensburg (Pa.) split an season-opening doubleheader split with Mars Hill (Pa.) Saturday.
- Junior second baseman Arizona Ritchie (Brooke Point) had a two-run triple in Virginia’s 3–2 victory over George Washington Saturday.
- Senior outfielder Allison Baker (Stafford) delivered a two-run single in Shepherd’s season-opening 8–6 win over Hillsdale College Friday.
- Senior Mallory Ratcliff (Riverbend) struck out six in five scoreless innings in Mount Olive (N.C.)’ 5–0 shutout of William Peace Tuesday.
Mountain View graduate
- Sabrina Hill
- was recently named to Christopher Newport University’s 2021 athletic hall of fame class. She was a Division III All-America first baseman in 2013 and ‘14 and holds school records for career RBIs (191) and hits (223). Her 40 home runs are second in school history.
SOCCER
Senior
- Kennedy Culbreath
(Massaponax) had a goal and two assists as Longwood’s women shut out Gardner-Webb 3–0 Sunday. Home-schooled Fredericksburg resident
- Alex Dinger
- also scored her second goal in two career games.
- Senior goalkeeper Alicia Jacobs (Courtland) made seven saves as N.C. Wesleyan topped William Peace 2–1 Saturday.
- Sophomore Megan Watts (Mountain View) scored her first goal of the spring on a penalty kick in Old Dominion’s 3–1 loss to Charlotte Friday.
- The United Soccer Coaches Association last week established the Roy and Terrie Gordon Fund, honoring the former University of Mary Washington men’s coach and his wife. The fund will benefit college, high school and club coaches in the Virginia/D.C. area.
SWIMMING
Spotsylvania resident
- Moira Euke
- (Lighthouse Academy) helped Barton (N.C.) win the Conference Carolinas women’s team championship in Kingsport, Tenn. with second-place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke (59.39), 200 back (2:07.75) and 500 freestyle (5:15.60). She also swam on two school record-setting relay teams: the 400 medley (second, 3:55.83) and 200 medley (third, 1:49.33).
- Sophomore Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) won three events in VMI’s dual-meet victory over Division III Southern Virginia Friday: the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.19), 200 breast (2:15.01) and 200 individual medley (1:58.94).
Freshman
- Shay Walker
(Mountain View) won the women’s 100 backstroke (1:08.67) in Towson’s dual-meet win over Mount St. Mary’s Saturday. The Mount’s
- Juliet Whitman
- (Fredericksburg Academy) was second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.43).
BASKETBALL
Junior guard
- Camille Downs
- (Colonial Forge) had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots on Friday and nine points, nine rebounds and six assists Sunday as UNC Wilmington swept the College of Charleston for its first two CAA wins of the season.
- Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin had 22 points and 12 rebounds in Mississippi’s 73–69 win over Kentucky after also scoring 22 in Thursday’s 68–43 loss to No. 5 South Carolina.
- SeniorEmily McCombs (Eastern View) had 14 points and five steals in Eastern Mennonite’s 59–50 loss to Randolph Saturday.
BASEBALL
Senior
- Jacob Menders
- (Mountain View) struck out six and allowed one unearned run in five innings as VMI defeated New Jersey Tech 2–1 Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- Victoria Barrett
- (North Stafford) had 10 kills and only one error in New Mexico State’s 3–0 win over California Baptist Tuesday.
