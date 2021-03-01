College notebook: Riddle, Hampton make strong cases for the defense

Tom Izzo hasn’t forgotten how to coach. Let’s stop that right here. Nor is he ready to retire. Or need to retire. Or want to retire. That we are here, having this conversation, is silly. And a sign of the times, I suppose, that the first bad season in more than two decades can spur this talk. True, such chatter remains in the minority of Michigan State's fan base. It's also a fragile fan base, ...