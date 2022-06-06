College notebook: Rigg joins Longwood coaching staff

Former James Monroe High School and James Madison University standout Miranda Rigg has joined Longwood’s coaching staff as an assistant.

Rigg was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association pick at JMU and also made two appearances for the U.S. national team. She served as an assistant at La Salle last season.

WRESTLING

Rising George Mason senior

Paul Pierce

(Brooke Point) competed in USA Wrestling’s U23 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio, winning one of three bouts. He earned a 10–0 decision over B.r.a.w.l.’s Trent Mahoney before being pinned by Mat Town USA’s Tyler Stolzfus and dropping a consolation bout to Nathan Tausch of Central Coast Regional Training Center.

BASEBALL

Rising South Carolina sophomore outfielder

Elijah Lambros

(Fredericksburg Christian) is playing for the Lexington County (N.C.) Blowfish of the of the Coastal Plain League this summer. Louisa grads

Tristan Snyder

and

Ethan Snyder

are pitching for HP-Thomasville after suiting up for Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College last season. Colonial Beach native

Jordan Peyton

is on the roster of the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

Rising James Madison senior infielder Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) is playing with the Purcellville Cannons of the Valley League this summer. He has yet to appear in a game after batting .238 with eight homers and 30 RBIs for JMU this spring.

ACADEMICS

Days after earning All-America honors in the hammer throw, Shenandoah senior

Tucker Kindig

(Courtland) was named to the College Sports Information Directors’ Academic all-District V team. He recently graduated with an exercise science degree and a 3.78 grade-point average. He won four Old Dominion Athletic Association titles and placed eighth in the hammier throw (185–1) at the NCAA Division III championships.

Senior basketball player Camille Downs

(Colonial Forge), senior track runner Malika Pride

(North Stafford) and freshman softball player Lauren Sheehan (King George) earned spots on Norfolk State’s AD honor roll with grade-point averages of 3.0 or better.

