College notebook: Rigg named field hockey coach at Longwood

Former James Monroe High School and James Madison University field hockey standout Miranda Rigg is the new head coach at Longwood University.

It’s the first head coaching job for Rigg, who joined the Lancers’ staff in the spring and was promoted after Iain Byers stepped down. She previously worked as an assistant at JMU, La Salle and Mary Washington.

She was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at JMU and ranks eighth in career goals (45). She had 47 goals as a senior at James Monroe and also spent time with the U.S. national team as a player.

FOOTBALL

Several local players have earned preseason recogntion.

VMI redshirt senior long snapped

Robert Soderholm

(Mountain View) was named preseason FCS first-team All-American by Stats Perform, as well as preseason first-team all-Southern Conference. He had a 100 percent success rate on his special-teams snaps in 2021.

Delaware senior defensive lineman Chase McGowan (North Stafford) was named preseason first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association by the conference’s head coaches and media relations directors. He led the Blue Hens with four sacks in 2021, earning third-team all-CAA honors.

(Brooke Point) was named to the preseason all-American Athletic Conference’s first team by Phil Steele magazine. He was also a second-team choice by Athlon magazine and was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list after leading the Pirates in tackles in each of the past two seasons. Norfolk State redshirt junior defensive back Justin Toler (Stafford) was a preseason second-team all-Mid Eastern Athletic Conference pick. He made 27 tackles and three interceptions last season.

LACROSSE

The University of Mary Washington’s men’s team will compete in the Coastal Athletic Conference beginning in the fall of 2023. The sport-specific league includes three teams from the Coast To Coast Conference (UMW, Salisbury and Christopher Newport) and three from the New Jersey Athletic Conference (Kean, Montclair State and Stockton University).

ACADEMICS

A total of 84 local athletes earned spots on the 2021–22 Old Dominion Athletic Conference all-academic team with grade-point averages of 3.25 or better. Shenandoah led the way with 22 local honorees.

Bridgewater: Kelly Akers (Mountain View), Ben Anderson (Culpeper), Claire Ashley (Eastern View), Cheyenne Barlow (Eastern View), Annaliese Franklin (Mountain View), Julia Frick (Mountain View), Matthew Leonard (Courtland), Grace Pietro (Massaponax), Bowen Varney (Louisa), Brandon Waller (Spotsylvania), Lindsey Winkels (Mountain View).

Eastern Mennonite: Cassidy Armstrong (Eastern View), Anna Fillipkowski (Louisa), Morgan Leslie (Louisa), Hailey Smith (North Stafford).

Ferrum: Anne Harding (Washington & Lee), Patrick Marsh (Louisa), Macey Moore (Eastern View), Taylor Seal (Riverbend), Makaila Veney (Washington

& Lee).

Hampden-Sydney: Ben Hiter (Louisa).

Lynchburg: Aaryn Boatwright (Colonial Forge), Alex Boatwright (Colonial Forge), Mya Green (Massaponax), Parker Hayungs (Stafford), Carl McAnich (Eastern View), Arianna Perez (Colonial Forge), Emma Ponce (Colonial Forge), Andrew Watson (Mountain View), Cee Jay Williams (Louisa), Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian).

Randolph: C.J. Berry (Massaponax), Melody Washington (Chancellor).

Randolph-Macon: Cabby Cifuentes (Stafford County), Gabby Crouch (Louisa), Sami Davidson (Brooke Point), Zandy Knoke (King George), Ryan Kuberek (King George), Becca Lazerson (Mountain View), Michael Shanahan (Massaponax), Tony Skinner (Riverbend), Bailey Willard (Stafford), Brandon Woolridge (James Monroe).

Roanoke: Emma Chapman (James Monroe), Ryan Cloude (Massaponax), Erin Flamm (Courtland), Cole Hensen (Colonial Forge), Hannah Koepfinger (King George), Owen Ledford (North Stafford), Davis Wheeler (Stafford).

Shenandoah: Janelle Anderson (Mountain View), Jay Baker (Massaponax), Gabriel Eckenrode (Massaponax), Isaac Graves (Riverbend), Terese Greene (Eastern View), Jet Hayes (Brooke Point), Samuel Horn (James Monroe), Kelsey Jones (Courtland), Kaily Karstetter (Eastern View), John Kindig (Courtland), William Kramer (Riverbend), Aaron Leinenbach (Riverbend), Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View), Elijah Morton (Culpeper), Ricky Perez-Macia (Massaponax), Colleen Schneider (Stafford), Kylee Tuebner (Chancellor), David Munoz (Louisa), Dylan Powers (Spotsylvania), Jordan Rice (Riverbend), Kayla Stephenson (Colonial Forge), James Stewart (Riverbend).

Sweet Briar: Shannon Carter (King George), Emily Simmons (Massaponax).

Virginia Wesleyan: Bianca Atkinson (Chancellor), Alexa Brewster (Massaponax), Sydney Collins (Chancellor), Jacob Peterson (Chancellor), Nathan Richardson (Massaponax), Carleigh Van Reenen (Massaponax), Allen Wilcox (Stafford).

Washington & Lee: Alex Andros (Courtland), Uno Christopher (Massaponax), Jacob Romero (Massaponax).

The following local athletes were named to the Southern Conference academic honor roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA:

Citadel: Evan Schickel

(Massaponax).

VMI: Zachary Brown (Eastern View), D.J. Dennis (Colonial Forge), Mark Shelton (Mountain View), Alex Rodriguez (Mountain View), Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge).