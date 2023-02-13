As the spring college season got under way last week, a couple of familiar faces got off to successful starts in new places.

• Graduate student Arizona Ritchie went a combined 4 for 12 with two RBIs as George Washington’s softball team went 2-1 in the weather-shortened Upstate Classic in Spartanburg, S.C. Ritchie, a two-time Free Lance-Star player of the year at Brooke Point, started for three seasons and graduated from Virginia before joining the school where her father Gregg coaches the baseball team.

• And sophomore Max Harper hit a solo homer and earned the decisive RBI with a ninth-inning bases-loaded walk in Cumberlands (Ky.)’s season-opening 7-6 baseball win over Indiana University-Southeast last Monday. After helping Spotsylvania win the 2018 VHSL Class 3 state title, Harper originally signed with VMI and spent last season at BYU.

MORE SOFTBALL

• After transferring from Virginia Tech, freshman outfielder Alison Carter (North Stafford) went 1 for 3 in each game with a combined three RBIs as Jacksonville beat Georgetown 8-2 and Furman 5-3 on Friday.

• Sophomore Paige Bachman (Fredericksburg Christian) pitched a two-hit, six-inning shutout for her first career win as Liberty topped San Jose State 8-0 Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

MORE BASEBALL

• Senior Andrew Neff (Mountain View) struck out nine in five innings to earn the win in Concord (W.Va.)’s season-opening 5-3 victory over Bluefield State Saturday.

BASKETBALL • Former Louisa standout Malachi Poindexter scored 15 points in Illinois State’s 79-61 loss to Bradley Wednesday and 16 in Saturday’s 81-76 setback against Valparaiso.

• Sophomore Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored 20 points in Shenandoah’s 79-67 victory over Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday and added 17 (plus four steals) in Saturday’s 56-43 win over Lynchburg.

• Junior guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) had 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in Messiah (Pa.)’s 77-69 loss to Alvernia Wednesday and 13 points in Saturday’s 76-57 defeat against Eastern University.

• Senior Maggie Sharp (Mountain View) hit 5 of 7 3-pointers, scored 25 points and added five assists in Frostburg State’s 88-75 victory over Notre Dame (Ohio) Saturday.

• Sophomore Martin Kawa (Colonial Forge) scored a career-high 27 points in Richard Bland’s 72-69 loss to Sandhill Community College on Wednesday.

• Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals in Norfolk State’s 73-68 overtime loss to N.C. Central last Monday.

• Freshmen Khai Seageant (Courtland) and Amari Moorer (Stafford) scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, in Virginia Wesleyan’s 77-60 win over Shenandoah Saturday.

• Mary Washington senior forward Greg Rowson was named Coast To Coast Conference player of the week for the third time this season after posting 21 points an eight rebounds in last Wednesday’s 64-53 win over Salisbury.

TRACK AND FIELD

• TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) won the men’s triple jump at Saturday’s Jarvis Scott Open in Lubbock, Texas with the nation’s seventh-best mark this season (53-5).

• Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) won the men’s triple jump with a career-best 50-6.25 at Saturday’s Division II Pre-National Meet in Virginia Beach.

• Shenandoah senior Tucker Kindig (Courtland) won the men’s weight throw (61-7) at the Riverhawk Friday Showdown in Selinsgrove, Pa.

• South Dakota junior Gen Hirata (Stafford) finished third in the women’s pole vault (14-0.5) at Friday’s Husky Classic in Seattle.

• Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) finished second in the men’s shot put (46-7.75) and third in the weight throw (56-7.5) at Saturday’s Joe LaRocco Invitational in Salem.

• Virginia State sophomore Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) placed fifth in the men’s shot (44-8.75) at Monday’s Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.

• George Mason sophomore Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) tied for third in the women’s pole vault (12-0) at Saturday’s Big Apple Invitational in Staten Island, N.Y. Freshman Ashton King (Eastern View) placed fifth in the men’s 60 meters (7.02) and 200 (22.18).

SWIMMIMNG

• Illinois Tech senior Anna Slominski (James Monroe) set meet records in winning the women’s 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.81) and 200 breast (2:20.15) at the Liberal Arts Conference championships at Elsah, Ill. She also claimed the 50 freestyle (23.99).

• Senior Rebecca Lazerson (Mountain View) helped Marymount break the Atlantic East Conference record in winning the women’s 200 medley relay (1:41.39). She was also third in the 100 breast (1:08.65). SUNDAY

• Lynchburg senior Parker Hayungs (Staffford) finished sixth in the men’s 200 butterfly (1:57.60) and eighth in the 500 free (4:50.51) at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships in Greensboro, N.C. Freshman teammate Ashton Watterson (Colonial Forge) was sixth in the men’s 100 breast (59.18).

LACROSSE

• Freshman Kaitlyn Bestick (Chancellor) scored twice in her college debut, George Mason’s 18-9 loss to Monmouth Friday.

• Mary Washington senior attacker J.D. Nozemack was named Coastal Lacrosse Conference offensive player of the week after posting three goals and seven assists in Saturday’s 20-14 victory over Randolph-Macon.

WRESTLING

• Ferrum senior Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) placed third at 141 pounds in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships in Winchester, decisioning Randolph’s Dustin Smith 5-1 in the consolation final.