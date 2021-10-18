College notebook: Riverbend grad Hummel gives Bryn Mawr a rare chance to celebrate

Timing is everything in sports, and Elizabeth Hummel delivered on cue for Bryn Mawr’s soccer team last week.

The senior forward from Riverbend High School scored the game-winning goal with 30 seconds left in regulation as Bryn Mawr edged Muhenberg (Pa.) 2–1 Wednesday and earned a rare chance to celebrate.

It marked the suburban Philadelphia school’s first victory over Muhlenberg since 1993 and gave the Owls two Centennial Conference wins in the same season for the first time since 1994. They are 2–6 in the league this season and 13–222–8 over the past 27 years.