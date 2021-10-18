College notebook: Riverbend grad Hummel gives Bryn Mawr a rare chance to celebrate

Timing is everything in sports, and Elizabeth Hummel delivered on cue for Bryn Mawr’s soccer team last week.
The senior forward from Riverbend High School scored the game-winning goal with 30 seconds left in regulation as Bryn Mawr edged Muhenberg (Pa.) 2–1 Wednesday and earned a rare chance to celebrate.
It marked the suburban Philadelphia school’s first victory over Muhlenberg since 1993 and gave the Owls two Centennial Conference wins in the same season for the first time since 1994. They are 2–6 in the league this season and 13–222–8 over the past 27 years.
MORE SOCCER
Mary Washington senior
- Jeremy Hokenson
- (Courtland) was named Coast 2 Coast Conference men’s offensive player of the week after notching a goal and two asissts in Wednesday’s 6–1 win over St. Mary’s (Md.).
- Home-schooled Fredericksburg resident Alex Dinger had a goal and two assists as Longwood’s women blanked USC Upstate 5–0 Saturday for their sixth straight win.
- Sophomore Taylor Seal (Riverbend) netted her first collegiate goal in Ferrum’s 7–0 win over Sweet Briar Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Quarterback
- Malcolm Anderson
came off the bench to throw a touchdown pass and fellow Mountain View grad
- Ronald Robinson Jr.
- scored on a 2-yard run in Bridgewater’s 27–7 win over Apprentice Saturday.
- Junior defensive end Chase McGowan (North Stafford) registered two sacks and broke up a pass in Delaware’s 34–17 loss to Stony Brook Saturday.
- In his second game back since recovering from an injury, senior safety M.J. Hampton (Stafford) made six tackles in James Madison’s 19–3 win over Richmond Saturday.
- Senior cornerback Nick Grant (Courtland) made seven tackles and broke up a pass in Virginia’s 48–0 rout of Duke Saturday.
Graduate student
- Jabari Allen
(Courtland) caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in Towson’s 28–7 victory over 12th-ranked Rhode Island Saturday.
- Freshman defensive back Noel Innocent (Colonial Forge) made five tackles (one for loss) in VMI’s 45–7 win over Mercer Saturday.
Senior defensive end
- Javon Frazier
- (Colonial Forge) was credited with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in Virginia State’s 35–7 victory over Elizabeth City State Saturday.
Senior linebacker
- Remington Green
- (King George) made a team-high eight tackles in Colorado Mesa’s 55–3 romp over Fort Lewis Saturday.
- Sophomore Madden Lowe (Colonial Forge) threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Catholic’s 30–7 victory over Coast Guard Academy Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Senior
- Kelsey Jones
(Courtland) scored twice in Wednesday’s 8–0 victory over Bridgewater and tied Shenandoah’s career record of 47 goals set by
- Taylor Hayes
- (Brooke Point). She can break the mark Wednesday when Hornets (12–1, 5–0) host Washington & Lee (11–0, 4–0) for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference lead.
Freshman defender
- Erin Dameron
- (Chancellor) notched her first career hat trick in Bridgewater’s 6–0 win over Ferrum Tuesday.
- Senior Lizzie Hamlett (James Monroe) scored twice in Liberty’s 6–1 win over Temple Friday. She has seven goals for the ninth-ranked Flames (12–2).
- Senior defender Rio Weber (Riverbend) had a goal and an assist in Longwood’s 3–0 victory over Appalachian State Friday.
- Junior Morgan Rigual (James Monroe) notched her fourth goal of the season in Delaware’s 4–3 win over William & Mary Sunday.
- After transferring from VCU, sophomore Sarah Hatfield (Eastern View) scored her first collegiate goal in Towson’s 2–1 overtime win over William & Mary on Oct. 17. Sophomore
- Jayden Moon (Riverbend) authored the Tribe’s goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Three-time Free Lance-Star player of the year
- Victoria Barrett
- (North Stafford) has been dismissed from New Mexico State’s team for disciplinary reasons. She was the Western Athletic Conference freshman of the year last season.
- Freshman Mya Green (Massaponax) posted 34 assists in Lynchburg’s 3–1 win over Bridgewater on Wednesday and 42 in Saturday’s 3–2 victory over Shenandoah.
- Junior middle blocker Elyssia Smith (Colonial Forge) had a combined 18 kills as Shepherd beat Lock Haven (Pa.) Friday and Bloomsburg (Pa.) Saturday by identical 3–1 scores to improve to 18–1.
- Senior Sydney Collins (Chancellor) delivered 13 kills in Virginia Wesleyan’s 3–0 sweep of Hollins on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Radford sophomore
- Joshua Daggett
- (Riverbend) finished 15th out of 93 male finishers (26:03.3 for 8,000 meters) at Friday’s High Point Vertcross Invitational in Kernersville, N.C.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443