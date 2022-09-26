College notebook: Sarratt brothers shine in victories

It was an eventful and successful football weekend for the Sarratt brothers.
Redshirt junior defensive back
- (Colonial Forge) made five tackles, including a sack, in James Madison’s 32–28 win over Appalachian State Saturday.
The Dukes rallied from a 28–3 deficit to beat the team that previously upset Texas A&M. JMU (3–0) received votes in Sunday’s AP poll for the first time in their début season as an FCS program and learned on Monday that their Oct. 8 game at Arkansas State will be televised nationally by NFL Network.
Meanwhile, his younger brother
- caught two passes for 50 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Norfolk State 45–26. Elijah Sarratt, a freshman also began his career at Colonial Forge before transferring to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
MORE FOOTBALL
Senior linebacker
- (Brooke Point) made 10 tackles and forced a fumble in East Carolina’s 23–20 double-overtime loss to Navy Saturday.
- Freshman Tyler Perry (Mountain View) ran for two touchdowns in Christopher Newport’s 38–7 victory over Catholic Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Junior
- (Eastern View) posted her first collegiate hat trick with three goals in Towson’s 4–1 victory over Quinnipiac on Sunday.
- Junior Cassidy Morison (Eastern View) scored her second goal of the day off an assist from freshman
- McKenzie Watkins (Courtland) in the final four minutes to give Shenandoah a 5–4 victory over Washington (Md.) College Saturday. Graduate student
- Kelsey Jones (Courtland) also scored twice for the Hornets (8–0).
- Sophomore Morgan Leslie (Louisa) tallied the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation as Eastern Mennonite edge Goucher 3–2 Wednesday.
- Senior Morgan Arthur (Stafford) scored in Christopher Newport’s 4–1 win over Wilson College Saturday after assisting on the Captains’ only goal in Wednesday’s 1–0 victory over Catholic.
- Sophomore goalie Alanna Barrett (Eastern View) made five saves in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s 2–1 win over Belmont Abbey Wednesday.
- William & Mary junior Jayden Moon (Riverbend) was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association watch list. She had an assist in Sunday’s 7–1 win over Central Michigan.
SOCCER
Senior goalkeeper
- (Mountain View) made eight saves in Bluefield’s 1–0 win over St. Andrews Wednesday.
- Graduate student Clara Robbins (Colonial Forge) scored her third goal of the season as Florida State topped Louisville 4–1 Thursday and added an assist in Sunday’s 3–1 victory over Clemson. The defending national champion Seminoles are 7–0–2.
- Fredericksburg native Alex Dinger scored the first goal of her junior season in Longwood’s 1–1 tie with Presbyterian Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- (Stafford) had 15 kills and a .625 hitting percentage in Richard Bland’s 3–0 sweep of Lenoir Community College Tuesday.
- Despite a combined 25 kills from junior Sydney Clarke (Colonial Forge), Mary Baldwin lost to Methodist (3–2) and Salem (3–1) Saturday.
- Freshman Anna Anderson (Chancellor) posted 11 kills in Marymount’s 3–1 victory over Catholic Saturday.
- Sophomo re Victoria Barrett (North Stafford) had a combined 15 kills and 14 digs as Towson swept two weekend matches from Stony Brook to improve to 14–0.
