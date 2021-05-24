College notebook: Sarratt transfers from VMI to JMU

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em?

That may have been Josh Sarratt's mentality when the former Colonial Forge standout announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer from VMI to James Madison University.

Sarratt was VMI's fourth-leading tackler with 52 from his safety position in the Keydets' breakout 2021 season and made nine stops in a FCS playoff loss to JMU last month. He entered the NCAA transfer portal soon thereafter and learly had made an impression on the Dukes' coaching staff.

“We spoke about it when [JMU] first started recruiting me,” Sarratt told the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record Saturday. “The coaches told me they remembered me from film and from playing against them, and that went well because they said they liked what they saw on tape and what I did on the field.

“ ... I knew I wanted to stay in state and close to my family a little bit. Then, just knowing that JMU has a chance to compete for a national championship every year, that’s something I want to do."

Sarratt will have at least three seasons of eligibility and could team up with Stafford grad M.J. Hampton in the JMU secondary this fall if Hampton chooses to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes due to the pandemic.