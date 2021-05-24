College notebook: Sarratt transfers from VMI to JMU

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em?
That may have been Josh Sarratt's mentality when the former Colonial Forge standout announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer from VMI to James Madison University.
Sarratt was VMI's fourth-leading tackler with 52 from his safety position in the Keydets' breakout 2021 season and made nine stops in a FCS playoff loss to JMU last month. He entered the NCAA transfer portal soon thereafter and learly had made an impression on the Dukes' coaching staff.
“We spoke about it when [JMU] first started recruiting me,” Sarratt told the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record Saturday. “The coaches told me they remembered me from film and from playing against them, and that went well because they said they liked what they saw on tape and what I did on the field.
“ ... I knew I wanted to stay in state and close to my family a little bit. Then, just knowing that JMU has a chance to compete for a national championship every year, that’s something I want to do."
Sarratt will have at least three seasons of eligibility and could team up with Stafford grad M.J. Hampton in the JMU secondary this fall if Hampton chooses to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes due to the pandemic.
MORE FOOTBALL
VMI junior Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) was named a first-team FCS All-America long snapper by Stats Perform. He was accurate on every punt and placement snap this spring as the Keydets won the Southern Conference title and made their first FCS playoff appearance.
Athlon magazine named Penn State rising junior linebacker Brandon Smith (Louisa) to its 2021 preseason all-Big Ten third team. Smith made 37 tackles in 2020, including eight for loss.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Fredericksburg area will be well represented at NCAA championship events this week.
Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) graduate student Jami Wright (North Stafford) is seeded first in the women's 200 meters (23.58) and third in the 400 (54.43) for the Division II championships, which begin Thursday in Allendale, Mich.
In Division I, South Dakota redshirt freshman Gen Hirata (Stafford) is seeded fifth in the women's pole vault (14-2) for the NCAA West Preliminary meet, which begins Wednesday in College Station, Texas.
Norfolk Sate junior Malika Pride (North Stafford) is seeded 19th in the women's 400 (52.89) for the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville. VCU sophomore Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) is seeded 33rd in the men's discus (177-2) and 43rd in the shot put (58-3.5).
Top finishers from each regional will advance to the NCAA Division I championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
At the Division III championships in Greensboro, N.C., which begin Thursday, Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) seeded 16th in the women's 800 (2:12.74) and Roanoke junior Hannah Koepfinger (King George) is seeded 19th in the 400 hurdles (1:03.96).
BASEBALL
Senior Bill Wojcik (Caroline) doubled twice in Marymount's 6-2 win over Cabrini in Friday's Atlantic East Conference semifinals. The Saints (20-5) beat Immaculata (Pa.) 10-5 in Saturday's final and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in High Point, N.C.
In his final college game, VMI senior right-hander Jacob Menders (Mountain View) struck out six in seven innings as VMI beat UNC Greensboro 3-2 on Friday. Menders went 6-3 with a 6.01 ERA, winning four of his final six starts.
Senor outfielder David Lambertson (Stafford) and freshman third baseman Ty Lowe (Courtland) were among three University of Mary Washington players named to the all-Coast 2 Coast Conference first team. Lambertson batted a team-high .397 in 2021, while Lowe hit .355 with a team-high 23 RBIs.
Sophomore third baseman Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) went a combined 6 for 10 as James Madison split a season-ending two-game series with VCU. He finished the season with a .346 average.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg sophomore first baseman Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) is one of 15 finalists for the 2021 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year. She was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division player of the year after batting .500 and setting school records with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and 128 total bases.
SWIMMING
VMI sophomore Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) was named to the America East Conference all-academic team. He has a 3.73 grade-point average as a biology major and holds 11 school records (including relays).
SOCCER
Senior Aubrie Jackson (Spotsylvania) and junior Alicia Holcombe (Eastern View) were named to Gardner-Webb's spring honor roll, which requires a 3.2 grade-point average.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443