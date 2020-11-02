 Skip to main content
College notebook: Sheehan, Shahbaz get off to fast starts at VMI
Two local residents got their respective seasons off to strong starts last weekend for VMI.

Sophomore

  • Jack Sheehan
  • (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200-yard individual medley (1:57.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.54) in a season-opening 121–56 dual-meet swimming win over Division II West Virginia Tech on Friday. He also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay team (1:40.72).

The Keydets visit West Virginia Wesleyan this weekend.

And graduate student

  • Jahanzib Shahbaz
  • (Mountain View) finished second (23:04 for 7.4 kilometers) out of 30 finishers at Friday’s Tom Scott Open men’s cross country meet in Charlotte, N.C. Senior teammate Kellen Reeves (Riverbend) finished 17th (26:07).

Next up for the Keydets is the Southern Conference championships Nov. 21 in Macon, Ga.

FOOTBALL

Sophomore linebacker

  • Brandon Smith

(Louisa) made five tackles, including his first career sack, in Penn State’s 35–28 loss to third-ranked Ohio State Saturday night. Sophomore running back

  • Devyn Ford
  • (North Stafford) gained 36 yards on eight carries in his first college start.
  • True freshman Javon Swinton (North Stafford) had a 17-yard reception in Indiana’s 31–17 victory over Rutgers Saturday after making two catches for 23 yards in the Hoosiers’ opening 36–35 upset of then-No. 8 Penn State.
  • Junior linebacker Xavier Smith (Brooke Point) made five tackles (1.5 for loss) and broke up three passes in East Carolina’s 34–30 loss at Tulsa Friday.
  • Redshirt sophomore defensive end Landon Woodson (Stafford) deflected two passes and made three tackles in Central Florida’s 44–21 win over Houston Saturday.

SWIMMING

Stafford County resident

  • Keven Stahl
  • won the men’s 1,000-yard freestyle (9:57.21) for Missouri-St. Louis in a dual meet against Lewis (Ill.) on Oct. 24.
  • In her college d

ébut, two-time Free Lance-Star swimmer of the year

  • Georgia Johnson
  • (Mountain View) officially finished fifth in the women’s 200 IM (2:10.59) for South Carolina in an Oct. 23 dual meet against Georgia.

CROSS COUNTRY

Miami sophomore

  • Dillon Fields
  • (Riverbend) finished 127th out of 135 starters (26:47.6 for 8,000 meters) at Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference men’s championships at Cary, N.C.

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

