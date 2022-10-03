College notebook: Shenandoah's Jones is doing impressive graduate work

Kelsey Jones is making the most of her extra season of college eligibility at Shenandoah University.

The graduate student from Courtland High School was named Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey player of the week Monday after scoring four goals in two games last week for the unbeaten Hornets.

Jones had two goals in Tuesday’s 4–1 victory over St. Mary’s (Md.) and two more in Saturday’s 10-0 romp over Virginia Wesleyan. Junior teammate Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View) also scored twice against the Marlins as Shenandoah improved to 10–0 overall and 1–0 in the ODAC.

Jones, the 2020 ODAC player of the year, is making a strong case for a second such honor. She ranks second in the conference in goals (10) and points (26) and holds school career records for goals (62) and points (179).

MORE FIELD HOCKEY

Senior

Lizzie Hamlett

(James Monroe) scored twice in Liberty’s 5–0 win over Quinnipiac Friday and once in Sunday’s 5–3 loss to unbeaten North Carolina. She has five goals on the season for the Flames (7–4).

Despite nine saves from senior goalie Sierra Espeland (Colonial Forge), Vermont saw an eight-game win streak end with a 2–1 double-overtime loss to Albany Friday.

FOOTBALL

Senior quarterback

Malcolm Anderson

(Mountain View) ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Bridgewater’s 27–17 win over Hampden-Sydney Saturday. He also passed for 121 yards.

(Eastern View) made seven tackles and broke up a pass in Bucknell’s 24–14 loss to Lafayette Saturday. Senior defensive lineman Chase McGowan (North Stafford) had a sack and a pass breakup in Delaware’s 24–10 win over Towson Saturday.

(North Stafford) had a sack and a pass breakup in Delaware’s 24–10 win over Towson Saturday. Senior defensive back Christian Thompson (North Stafford) intercepted one pass, broke up another and made five tackles in West Virginia State’s 30–3 victory over Alderson-Broaddus Saturday.

(North Stafford) intercepted one pass, broke up another and made five tackles in West Virginia State’s 30–3 victory over Alderson-Broaddus Saturday. Senior linebacker Job Whalen (Louisa) registered an interception and a team-high six tackles in Virginia-Wise’s 42–10 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne Friday.

(Louisa) registered an interception and a team-high six tackles in Virginia-Wise’s 42–10 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne Friday. Sophomore receiver Javon Campbell (King George) caught two passes for 77 yards in Dodge City (Kan.)’s 40–7 loss to Garden City Community College Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore Mya Green (Massaponax) had 32 assists in Lynchburg’s 3–1 loss to Randolph-Macon Wednesday.

Freshman Silaulauinsaimativa Aoelua (Stafford) had a combined 21 kills as Richard Bland College topped Northern Virginia Community College and Louisburg (N.C.) Saturday to improve to 16–2.

(Stafford) had a combined 21 kills as Richard Bland College topped Northern Virginia Community College and Louisburg (N.C.) Saturday to improve to 16–2. Freshman Nalani McBride (Mountain View) posted a career-high 13 digs in Temple’s 3–2 loss to Tulane Friday.

SWIMMING

King George graduate

Caroline Bentz

started her junior season at Virginia Tech with a splash, winning the women’s 100-yard backstroke (54.69), 200 back (1:59.27) and 200 individual medley (2:04.40) in a Sept. 24 tri-meet victory over George Washington and Ohio University. She also swam on the Hokies’ winning 200 medley relay.

SOCCER

Junior midfielder

Cami Taylor

(Mountain View) scored her first goal of the season in Duquesne’s 4–2 victory over La Salle Sunday.

University of Mary Washington senior goalkeeper Ally Holden was named Capital Athletic Conference defensive player of the week after posting shutouts against Hood, Bridgewater and Washington & Lee as the Eagles went 2-0–1.