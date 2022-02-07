College notebook: Shipp keeps rising at VCU

It hasn’t taken Nayome Shipp long to climb the women’s high-jump rankings at VCU.
The freshman from Colonial Forge High School cleared 5 feet, 7.75 inches at Sunday’s Richard Drake Invitational in Virginia Beach to win the event for the second straight weekend. Eight days earlier, she cleared 5–8 at the South Carolina Invitational, the No. 4 mark in school history and just three inches short of Takina Brown’s school record, set in 2005.
At Sunday’s meet, senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) of host Virginia Wesleyan was second in the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.32).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
Norfolk State sophomore
- Dahja Price
(Louisa) won the women’s pentathlon (2,824 points) at Saturday’s East Coast Invitational in Norfolk. Graduate student
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) finished second in both the 200 meters (24.41) and 400 (55.03).
- Lynchburg senior Cee Jay Williams (Louisa) won the men’s high jump (6–3) at Saturday’s Joe LaRocco Invitational in Salem. Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference athlete of the week
- Hannah Koepfinger (King George) finished second in the women’s 800 (2:29.15) for Roanoke.
- Appalachian State junior Celia Agee (Louisa) was runner-up in the women’s pole vault (11–5) at Friday’s Buccaneer Invitational in Johnson City, Tenn.
- TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) finished third in the men’s triple jump (50–3.25) at Saturday’s NM Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.
- George Mason freshman Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) finished sixth in the women’s pole vault (11–7.75) at Saturday’s Scarlet and White Invite in Boston.
- VCU senior Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) placed sixth in the weight throw (59–3) at Saturday’s Doc Hale Elite meet in Blacksburg.
WRESTLING
Apprentice School sophomore
- Bruno Alves
- (Brooke Point) moved up from 125 pounds to 133 and beat defending national champion Rashun Lawrence of East Carolina 13–11 in a dual match Saturday. Alves is 11–1 on the season.
- Averett junior George Moseley (Culpeper) won the 174-pound title at last weekend’s Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament with two pins and an 11–3 majority decision over Shenandoah’s Dylan Weaver in the final, helping he host Cougars claim their first team championship. At the same meet, Ferrum senior
- Levi Englman (Colonial Forge) placed sixth at 141 pounds.
- Sixth-ranked Eze Chukwuezi (Colonial Forge) posted two pins and a technical fall at 184 pounds to improve to 24–0 on the season as Ithaca swept three matches at last weekend’s Oneonta Quad Meet.
BASKETBALL
Senior guard
- Camille Downs
- (Colonial Forge) scored a game-high 22 points and hit four of Norfolk State’s school-record 15 3-pointers in Saturday’s 102–36 rout of Delaware State. She ranks second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 13.9 points per game.
- Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 13 points in Messiah (Pa.)’s 74–63 win over Lebanon Valley Wednesday and 16 in Saturday’s 75–51 victory over Immaculata (Pa.).
- After being named one of 20 late-season finalists for the Wooden Award given to the nation’s top player, Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin scored 17 points in Mississippi’s 61–45 win over Missouri Thursday, the Rebels’ first victory over the Tigers since 2012.
- Freshman guard Terese Greene (Eastern View) had 10 points in each game as Shenandoah’s women topped Roanoke 57–54 Wednesday and Guilford 52–47 Saturday.
SWIMMING
Sophomore
- Caroline Bentz
- (King George) swam on three winning relays for the host Hokies in last weekend’s Virginia Tech Invitational: the 400 free (3:16.25), 200 free (1:29.60) and 200 medley (1:39.76). She was also third in the 100 freestyle (50.10).
At the same meet, senior Dylan Eichberg (Stafford) posted third-place finishes in the men’s 50 free (20.20) 100 butterfly (46.36) and 200 fly (1:45.16) in Tech’s final tuneup for the Atlantic Coast Conference championships Feb. 16–19 in Atlanta.
FOOTBALL
Seton Hall (Pa.) junior cornerback
- Damonte Pratt
- (Riverbend) earned honorable mention All-America recognition from Don Hansen Football Gazette after setting a school record with seven interceptions last fall, the second-highest total in Division II. He was previously named to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association’s Super Region 1 second team.
- Linebacker Trajan Anderson (Massaponax) has transferred from Villanova to Divison II New Haven (Conn.) as a graduate student. He saw substantial action as a freshman and sophomore but missed most of the past two seasons with injuries.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443