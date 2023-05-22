Six local athletes have qualified for this weekend’s NCAA Division I regional track and field championships, with their sights set on advancing to the national finals.

TCU junior Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) is seeded fourth in the men’s triple jump and South Dakota redshirt sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) fifth in the women’s pole vault for the West Regional in Sacramento, Calif.

In the East Regional in Jacksonville, Fla., Appalachian State senior Jada Branch (a Stafford resident) is seeded seventh in the women’s triple jump; VCU graduate student Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) is seeded 15th in the men’s discus; Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) is seeded 42nd in the men’s triple jump; and George Mason senior Micah Harris (Colonial Forge) earned the 48th and final spot in the men’s 800 meters.

The top 12 finishers in each regional event will qualify for the NCAA championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) is seeded fourth in the men’s hammer throw and seventh in the discus at the NCAA Division III championships, which begin Thursday in Rochester, N.Y. Other local participants include Shenandoah graduate student John Kindig (Courtland), who’s seeded 15th in the hammer; and Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones II (Colonial Forge), who’s seeded 22nd in the men’s 200.

BASEBALL

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) homered in each game as Cumberlands (Ky.) defeated Reinhardt (13-5) and Columbia College twice (18-5 and 8-6) to win a regional tournament and advance to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho. The Patriots (49-6) will face Westmont (Calif.) College in Friday’s first round. 23/84

Sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros (Fredericksburg Christian) went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs in Maryland’s 17-15 win over Penn State Thursday. He’ll take a .301 average with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs into the top-seeded Terps’ Big Ten tournament game against Michigan State Tuesday.

Concord (W.Va.) junior pitcher Andrew Neff (Mountain View) was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) Division II All-Atlantic Region first team after going 12-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings.

Left-handed pitcher Gavin Riley (Colonial Forge) will transfer to Mary Washington next season after going 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings for Richard Bland College this spring.

SOFTBALL

Shippensburg (Pa.) graduate student Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) was named first-team all Atlantic Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association after batting .457 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs in 2023.

BASKETBALL

Forward Amira Roy (North Stafford) has signed with Clinton (S.C.) after averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds as a sophomore in helping Richard Bland reach the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national championship game last season.

FOOTBALL

Rising junior linebacker Uno Christopher (Massaponax) has been named a 2023 captain at Washington & Lee. He led the Generals with 8.5 tackles for loss in 2022.