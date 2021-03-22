College notebook: Skinner, Austin make their mark in WNIT

With national focus on the NCAA basketball tournaments, two former local standouts are making their marks in the Women’s NIT.

Louisa native Tyi Skinner sank two halfcourt buzzer-beaters in Delaware’s 87–74 victory over Clemson Saturday night. The freshman guard scored a career-high 22 points and made 50-foot shots to end the second and third quarters. She scored 22 more in Monday’s 77–70 regional final win over Villanova.

Meanwhile, Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin had 23 points and 12 rebounds in Mississippi’s 64–45 first-round WNIT win over Samford Friday; 24 points and 13 boards in a second-round 72–61 victory over Tulane; and 12 points in Monday’s 65–56 win over Colorado.

Delaware (24–4) will face Rice (21–4) and Ole Miss (14–11) will face Northern Iowa (17–12) in Saturday’s semifinals.

MORE BASKETBALL

Mountain View graduate

Maggie Sharp

tweeted that she has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Towson, where she averaged 1.6 points as a reserve.

BASEBALL

King (Tenn.) senior outfielder Austin