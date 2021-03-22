College notebook: Skinner, Austin make their mark in WNIT

With national focus on the NCAA basketball tournaments, two former local standouts are making their marks in the Women’s NIT.
Louisa native Tyi Skinner sank two halfcourt buzzer-beaters in Delaware’s 87–74 victory over Clemson Saturday night. The freshman guard scored a career-high 22 points and made 50-foot shots to end the second and third quarters. She scored 22 more in Monday’s 77–70 regional final win over Villanova.
It's Show Time in Charlotte! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yTA14sNlsL— Delaware Women’s Basketball (@DelawareWBB) March 20, 2021
All she does is hit half-court shots! Look at this beauty from @ShowTim3_Tyi 😍 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/HtjbqAQngY— Delaware Women’s Basketball (@DelawareWBB) March 20, 2021
Meanwhile, Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin had 23 points and 12 rebounds in Mississippi’s 64–45 first-round WNIT win over Samford Friday; 24 points and 13 boards in a second-round 72–61 victory over Tulane; and 12 points in Monday’s 65–56 win over Colorado.
Delaware (24–4) will face Rice (21–4) and Ole Miss (14–11) will face Northern Iowa (17–12) in Saturday’s semifinals.
MORE BASKETBALL
Mountain View graduate
- Maggie Sharp
- tweeted that she has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Towson, where she averaged 1.6 points as a reserve.
BASEBALL
King (Tenn.) senior outfielder Austin
- Meyer
- (North Stafford) was named Conference Carolinas player of the week after batting .571 with eight hits, five runs scored and five RBIs. He’s hitting .400 for the season.
- Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College sophomore outfielder Trendon Craig (Washington & Lee) homered in four straight games against USC Lancaster last weekend and went 7 for 16 with 12 RBIs and five runs scored.
Redshirt freshman
- Jake Wortman
- (Colonial Forge) doubled twice with an RBI in Bucknell’s 14–5 win over Army Saturday.
Senior
- Matt Nickles
- (Colonial Forge) struck out nine in a nine-inning complete game as Randolph-Macon topped Guilford 5–2 Sunday.
Redshirt junior
- Tre’Veon Smith
- (Orange) went 5 for 15 with a home run and five RBIs as Glenville (W.Va.) State split four games with Wheeling and West Liberty.
SOCCER
Sophomore
- Megan Watts
- (Mountain View) netted her second goal of the spring in Old Dominion’s 2–0 win over Florida Atlantic Friday.
- Senior Katie Tritt (Riverbend) scored for Richmond in its 1-1 tie with George Mason Wednesday.
- Senior Rachel Bullard (Culpeper) scored in each game as Bridgewater defeated Ferrum 3–0 Wednesday and Guiford 5–0 on Sunday.
- Fredericksburg native Allison Dinger racked up seven shots and scored her team-high third goal in Longwood’s 2–1 win over UNC Asheville Sunday.
Senior keepe
- r Alicia Jacobs
- (Courtland) recorded six saves in N.C. Wesleyan’s scoreless tie with Brevard on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Four days after notching her first two collegiate goals in an 11–1 rout of Bridgewater, Lynchburg freshman
- Aaryn Boatwright
- (Colonial Forge) scored the game-winner in overtime last Monday as the Hornets edged Washington & Lee 3–2.
- Senior Callie Quinn (Stafford) provided the decisive goal in the 74th minute of Central Michigan’s 3–2 win over Appalachian State Saturday.
- Sophomore Morgan Tricarico (Eastern View) scored twice in Eastern Mennonite’s 3–2 win over Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday.
Boatwright, her sister
- Alex
- and Tricarico were all named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Division III academic honor squad, which requires a 3.3 grade-point average. Other local honorees included:
Centre (Ky.)’s Maran Lee (Riverbend); Concordia (Wisc.)’s Christina Slick (Courtland); EMU’s Cassidy Armstrong (Eastern View) and Clover Cooper (Orange); Lynchburg’s Kim Sheldon (Fredericksburg Academy); Mary Washington’s Emma Bernard (Chancellor), Lydia Bryant (Brooke Point) and Grace Marchosky (James Monroe); Randolph-Macon’s Tristan Craig (Massaponax); Shenandoah’s Amanda Hensen (Massaponax), Kelsey Jones (Courtland), Cassidy Morrison (Eastern View), Colleen Schneider (Stafford) and Sarah Stillabower (Chancellor).
FOOTBALL
Colonial Forge graduates
- Connor Riddle
and
- Josh Sarratt
- had interceptions as VMI rallied past Samford 38–37 in overtime for its first 4–0 start since 1981. Riddle made 11 tackles, Sarratt 10.
- Junior Jamal Fisher (Brooke Point) caught a 16-yard touchdown pass in Virginia-Wise’s 30–24 loss to Limestone (S.C.) Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
VCU junior
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
- (Courtland) placed second in the men’s discus (162–5) and third in the shot put (57–5.5) at last weekend’s USF Bulls Invitational.
Bridgewater’s
- Christopher Atkins
(Fredericksburg Christian) placed second at 400 meters (50.44) and fourth in the 200 (23.00) at Saturday’s Washington & Lee Carnival. Teammate
- Peter Fulton
(Mountain View) was third in the shot (40–0).
VOLLEYBALL
Freshman
- Victoria Barrett
- (North Stafford) had 15 kills in New Mexico State’s 3–1 victory at Chicago State Monday after posting a combined 26 in two victories over Tarleton State last week.
- Senior Emma Swope (Massaponax) had a combined 19 kills as Toledo took a pair of matches from Buffalo.
LACROSSE
Sophomore
- Annika Benson
(North Stafford) scored three goals and senior
- Mikaela Brooks
- (Stafford) made 16 saves in Bridgewater’s 12–10 loss to Southern Virginia Saturday.
ACADEMICS
Indiana junior swimmer
- Brandon Hamblin
(North Stafford) and Iowa sophomore gymnast
- Elinor Rogers
- (Courtland) were named to the 2020–21 winter academic all-Big Ten team, which requires a 3.0 grade-point average.
