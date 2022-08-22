College notebook: Snead gets early footing on soccer field

Women’s soccer teams kicked off the 2022–23 college sports season last week, and several former local standouts got off to strong starts.
In her second collegiate game, freshman
- (James Monroe) netted her first career goal as Davidson (1–0–1) rallied for a 2–1 victory at Presbyterian on Sunday.
- Freshman defender Taryn Chance (Colonial Forge) picked up an assist in Wake Forest’s 4–1 victory over Rhode Island Sunday.
- Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter (Eastern View) made a pair of saves in Marquette’s 2–1 win over Eastern Michigan Sunday.
- Junior keeper Erin Jones (Fredericksburg Christian School) made three saves in Old Dominion’s season-opening 1–0 loss to Auburn on Thursday.
- Florida State senior midfielder Clara Robbins (Colonial Forge) was named to the preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference team. Robbins has earned the past two ACC tournament MVP honors and helped the Seminoles win the NCAA title last fall.
People are also reading…
FOOTBALL
- VMI senior long snapper Robert Soderholm (Mountain View) added one more preseason honor, getting second-team FCS All-America recognition from HERO Sports.
- Senior D’Ago Hunter (Eastern View) earned preseason all-Colonial Athletic Association honorable mention as a kick returner. He averaged 22.2 yards per kickoff return and 7.1 yards on punt returns in 2021.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443