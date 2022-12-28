 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College notebook: Soderholm makes snap decision to attend Senior Bowl

Soderholm

College football was a snap for Robert Soderholm, and the Mountain View High School graduate has plans on continuing his career at the next level.

Soderholm has earned FCS All-America honors for the fourth straight season at VMI, getting a first-team nod from Stats Perform and second-team recognition from the American Football Coaches Association. For the past three seasons, he executed every punt and place-kicking snap accurately, resulting in no blocked kicks.

Soderolm also accepted an invitation to join many of the nation’s top player in the Reese’s Senior Bowl Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala., where scouts and coaches from every NFL team will be in attendance.

MORE FOOTBALL

Former Chancellor quarterback Jason Brown is up to six scholarship offers now that Stony Brook and Southern University have extended invitations. He received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA after playing at Saint Francis (Pa.), South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

BASKETBALL

Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson is out indefinitely at Indiana after foot surgery. He was averaging 9.9 points and 4.5 rebounds as a fifth-year senior point guard in his second season for the Hoosiers after transferring from Pittsburgh.

Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had 12 points and four assists in Norfolk State’s 70-52 victory over William & Mary Wednesday.

Former Stafford standout Alexi Hempe had 12 points and five assists in South Dakota’s 101-57 romp over Oral Roberts Wednesday.

WRESTLING

Appentice School freshman David Norris (King George) went 2-2 and reached the 157-pound quarterfinals at last week’s Wilkes Open in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

