College notebook: South Carolina's Johnson starts swim season with a splash

As the college swim season gets under way, South Carolina’s Georgia Johnson is making an early splash.

The junior from Mountain View High School swept the women’s 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.47) and 200 breast (2:15.38) in the Gamecocks’ dual-meet win over LSU Saturday. She also finished second in the 200 IM (2:04.42) after sweeping the breaststroke events two weeks earlier in a season-opening win over Army.

MORE SWIMMING

George Mason sophomore Anka Whelan (Mountain View) won the women’s 100 backstroke (56.53) and 200 back (2:00.71) in Saturday’s dual meet against Towson.

Senior Corrinn Ford (Fredericksburg Christian) anchored Lynchburg’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:40.63) at Saturday’s season-opening ODAC Relays in Buena Vista.

FOOTBALL

In his college debut, former Stafford and Saint Michael quarterback Jalen Smith threw one touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and another in overtime in Concordia-Ann Arbor (Mich.)’s 23-16 victory over Siena Heights Saturday.

Senior Kaleb Smith (Louisa) set career highs with nine receptions for 152 yards in Virginia Tech’s 45-29 loss to Pittsburgh Saturday.

Former Chancellor and Stafford standout Lovell Armstead ran for 53 yards and a touchdown in St. Francis (Pa.)’s 39-19 win over Central Connecticut State Saturday. Former Colonial Forge receiver Elijah Sarratt caught four passes for 50 yards and a TD.

Sophomore Jacob Romero (Massaponax) carried 11 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Washington & Lee’s 31-6 victory over Guilford Saturday.

Senior Devin Washington (Chancellor) caught five passes for 78 yards in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 46-21 loss to West Virginia State Saturday.

Senior linebacker Job Whalen (Louisa) shared the team lead with seven tackles in Virginia-Wise’s 34-14 loss to Emory & Henry Saturday.

Sophomore Javon Campbell (King George) caught five passes for 86 yards in Dodge City (Kan.)’s 47-14 loss to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College Saturday.

SOCCER

Freshman Lauren Forgas (Mountain View) scored her first collegiate goal in Hood (Md.)’s 3-2 loss to Salisbury Wednesday. Freshman teammate Sara Frensley (Massaponax) notched an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Eastern University.

Freshman Michael Afful (Mountain View) had a goal in each game as Richard Bland defeated Wake Technical Community College 5-2 on Wednesday and USC Union 5-2 on Saturday. He added two assists Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Graduate student Zoe Krause (Brooke Point) posted a career-high 14 kills in Holy Family (Pa.)’s 3-1 victory over Chestnut Hill Wednesday. Senior teammate Mainerys Munuz (North Stafford) contributed 11 digs.

After posting 40 assists in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Bridgewater, Lynchburg sophomore setter Mya Green (Massaponax) notched a combined 60 in Saturday’ 3-0 sweeps of Kenyon (Ohio) and Johnson & Wales (N.C.).

FIELD HOCKEY

After scoring three goals in Shenandoah’s 8-0 rout of Eastern Mennonite Wednesday, graduate student Kelsey Jones (Courtland) notched the fourth-quarter game-winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Lynchburg as the Hornets improved to 12-0.