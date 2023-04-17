Gen Hirata keeps vaulting up the record books and national rankings.

South Dakota’s redshirt sophomore from Stafford High School matched the nation’s No. 3 women’s pole vault of the spring (14-7.25) to win the event at Saturday’s Mount SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif. Only Washington’s Nastassja Campbell (14-11) and Rutgers’ Chloe Timberg (14-9) have gone higher in 2023.

Hirata’s winning height also ranks third in the Coyotes’ outdoor record book. Emily Grove set the school record (15-1) in 2017.

Hirata, a five-time state champion at Stafford, placed eighth in last month’s NCAA indoor championships. She broke her own former personal best (14-2.75) by nearly five inches on Saturday.

MORE TRACK AND FIELD

Bridgewater senior Peter Fulton (Mountain View), the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference field athlete of the week, won the men’s hammer throw (197-5) Friday at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic at Lynchburg, with Shenandoah grad student Tucker Kindig (Courtland) second (192-3) Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones II (Colonial Forge) was second in the men’s 100 meters (10.91) and seventh in the 200 (21.63).

Virginia State junior Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) won the men’s shot put (49-10) and finished fourth in the discus (148-0) at Saturday’s Norfolk State Invitational.

VCU sophomore Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) placed third in the women’s high jump (5-5) at Saturday’s James Madison University Invitational. JMU junior Jordan Venning (Mountain View) was third in the women’s triple jump (39-9.25).

VCU graduate student Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) finished sixth in the men’s shot put (56-4.75) at Saturday’s Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla.

BASEBALL

Junior outfielder Aiden Tierney (Colonial Forge) stole four bases and scored four times in Mount St. Mary’s 18-12 win over Saint Peter’s Friday, then went 3 for 3 with three more steals and three RBIs in Sunday’s 16-12 victory over the Peacocks.

Senior first baseman Max Harper (Spotsylvania) homered in each game of Cumberlands (Ky.)’s doubleheader sweep of Thomas More Saturday. He’s batting .414 with 17 homers and shares the NAIA national lead with 70 RBIs on the season.

Graduate student Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in Concord (W.Va.)’s 10-6 win over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.

Sophomore Cristian Reyna (Stafford) went 4 for 5 and scored three times in Hood (Md.)’s doubleheader split with Stevenson Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Sophomore outfielder Jayla Hill (Caroline) hit a solo home run Bowie State’s 8-4 loss to Millersville (Pa.) Wednesday and a three-run shot in Saturday’s 10-2 triumph over Virginia State.

Graduate student Alexi Benson (Riverbend) struck out six in a complete-game five-hit shutout as Mercy (N.Y.) topped Queens 7-0 on Friday.

Sophomore Lauren Sheehan (King George) went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and pitched 2 2/3 innings in Norfolk State’s 5-2 win over Hampton Wednesday.

Graduate student Hannah Marsteller (Riverbend) went 4 for 4 with her 12th homer of the year in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s doubleheader split against Bloomsburg Friday.

Sophomore Emily Hall (Louisa) doubled, tripled and drove in two runs in Mary Baldwin’s 7-0 victory over Sweet Briar Wednesday.

Freshman Reese Rogers (Orange) went 4 for 7 and scored three times in Eastern Mennonite’s doubleheader sweep of Ferrum Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Grad student Jason Brown (Chancellor) completed 5 of 9 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown, one interception and three sacks in Jackson State’s spring game Saturday. After transferring from Virginia Tech, he is leading the race to be the Tigers’ starter in the post-Deion Sanders era.

Former Louisa standout Kaleb Smith announced he is giving up football “to focus on my mental and physical health” in a social media post on Saturday. Smith transferred from Virginia Tech to Notre Dame after leading the Hokies with three touchdown receptions in 2022.

BASKETBALL

Former Chancellor standout Isaiah Coleman has requested a release from his national letter of intent with the College of Charleston and reopening his recruitment, according to recruiting analyst Joe Tipton. The 6-foot-5 Coleman started as a freshman for the Chargers before transferring to Word of God Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md. Rated the No. 95 recruit in the country, he signed with Charleston in November.

LACROSSE

Senior Annika Benson (North Stafford) scored three times in Bridgewater’s 19-7 win over Ferrum Saturday.

TENNIS

Senior Alexa Brewster (Massaponax) swept her No. 1 singles and doubles matches as Virginia Wesleyan topped Ferrum 7-2 Friday and Guilford 8-1 Saturday.