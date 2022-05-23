College notebook: Three locals qualify for NCAA regional women's 400

Introductions won’t be necessary at the women’s 400-meter at dash at this week’s NCAA Division I track and field East Regionals in Bloomington, Ind.

Three former Commonwealth District standouts made the cut: North Stafford graduates Malika Pride (Norfolk State) and Morgan Snow (Indiana) and South Carolina freshman Aaliyah Pyatt (Massaponax). They’ll compete in the first round Thursday evening, hoping to make Saturday’s final.

Also qualifying for regionals were VCU senior discus thrower Jaekob Vollbrecht (Courtland) and triple jumpers Isaac Haywood (Louisa) or Norfolk State and Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) of TCU. Holmes is the only one who will compete in the West Regionals in Fayetteville, Ark. The top 12 finishers in each regional event advance to the NCAA championships June 8–11 in Eugene, Ore.

Meanwhile, two local hammer throwers will compete in this weekend’s NCAA Division III championships in Geneva, Ohio: Shenandoah senior

Tucker Kindig

(Courtland) and Bridgewater junior

Peter Fulton

(Mountain View).

BASEBALL

Sophomore

Matt Phoebus

(Chancellor) earned a national championship ring with The Apprentice School, which won seven straight elimination games and overcame a 15–2 deficit to beat Miami Hamilton in Thursday’s finale of the USCAA Small College World Series in DuBois, Pa. Phoebus batted .226 with three home runs and 19 RBIs on the season for the Builders (26–18).

Sophomore Sam Horn (James Monroe) hit a pinch grand slam as Shenandoah rallied to beat St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 10–8 in an NCAA Division III tournament game Saturday. The Hornets’ season ended at 37–12–1 with a 13–10 loss to Catholic in Sunday’s regional final.

Senior outfielder

Kamron Smith

(Colonial Beach) hit a two-run homer in George Mason’s 5–2 win over Davidson Saturday. Smith is batting .292 with four homers and 33 RBIs for the Patriots (22–31), who open play in the Atlantic 10 tournament Tuesday in Davidson, N.C.

Junior outfielder Tristan McAlister

(Stafford) went a combined 6 for 15 with six RBIs in Mount St. Mary’s season-ending three-game series against Long Island U. Sophomore teammate Aiden Tierney (Colonial Forge) was 5 for 14 and also drove in six runs.

(Colonial Forge) was 5 for 14 and also drove in six runs. Junior Carson Bell (Washington & Lee) went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in James Madison’s 15–6 rout of UNC Wilmington Friday.

(Washington & Lee) went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in James Madison’s 15–6 rout of UNC Wilmington Friday. Concord (W.Va.) junior outfielder Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) was named second-team Division II all-Atlantic Region after hitting .372 with four homers, 18 doubles and 48 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Senior outfielder

Sarah Proctor

(Louisa) stole two bases, making her 28 for 28 on the season, as Christopher Newport topped defending national champion Virginia Wesleyan 5–2 Saturday to advance to the NCAA Division III national championships. The top-ranked Captains (42–1) will face Worcester Polytechnic Institute Thursday in the double-elimination national finals in Salem.

FOOTBALL

Fredericksburg resident

Will Knutsson

tweeted that he is transferrin to Northern Colorado after three seasons as a backup offensive lineman at Penn State. Knutsson (6–2, 320) played at the McDonogh School in Maryland.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.