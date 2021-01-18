College notebook: Track athletes get off to a fast start

Getting back on track after nearly a year without competition seemed relatively easy for several former area standouts over the weekend as the college season opened.

The biggest gathering of local athletes came at VMI’s Keydet Invitational, where VCU junior

Jaekob Vollbrecht

(Courtland) won the men’s shot put (56–3.25) and finished third in the weight throw (55–6.5). Charlotte sophomore

Elizabeth Vaughn

(Riverbend) won the women’s mile (5:30.11).

For the host Keydets, junior Jonathan Gray (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 400 meters (50.53), and grad student Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View), running unattached, set a Pakistani national record in winning the 3,000 (8:13.49). VCU freshman Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) was third in the men’s high jump (6–4.75), and George Mason sophomore Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the men’s 200 (22.66).

Meanwhile in Blacksburg, North Carolina sophomore

Jaren Holmes