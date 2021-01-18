College notebook: Track athletes get off to a fast start

Getting back on track after nearly a year without competition seemed relatively easy for several former area standouts over the weekend as the college season opened.
The biggest gathering of local athletes came at VMI’s Keydet Invitational, where VCU junior
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
(Courtland) won the men’s shot put (56–3.25) and finished third in the weight throw (55–6.5). Charlotte sophomore
- Elizabeth Vaughn
- (Riverbend) won the women’s mile (5:30.11).
For the host Keydets, junior Jonathan Gray (Colonial Forge) won the men’s 400 meters (50.53), and grad student Jahanzib Shahbaz (Mountain View), running unattached, set a Pakistani national record in winning the 3,000 (8:13.49). VCU freshman Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) was third in the men’s high jump (6–4.75), and George Mason sophomore Ed Deskins (Colonial Forge) was fourth in the men’s 200 (22.66).
Meanwhile in Blacksburg, North Carolina sophomore
- Jaren Holmes
(Riverbend) was runner-up in the men’s triple jump at the Virginia Tech Invitational with the fifth-best effort (51–6.5) in school history, and Duke senior
- Ben Beatty
- (Courtland) was third in the shot put (58–8.5).
MORE TRACK AND FIELD
South Dakota sophomore
- Gen Hirata
- (Stafford) won the women’s pole vault at Saturday’s USD Invitational with the nation’s sixth-best clearance of the young season (13–8.5).
- In her college d
ébut, Indiana freshman
- Morgan Snow
- (North Stafford) finished third in the women’s 60 meters (7.71) at Saturday’s Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Norfolk State senior Malika Pride (North Stafford) placed fourth in the women’s 400 (55.24) at Saturday’s Gamecock Opener in Columbia, S.C. Freshman teammate
- Isaac Haywood (Louisa) was fifth in the men’s triple jump (48–6.75) and tied for sixth in the long jump (23–2.5).
SWIMMING
Lynchburg sophomores
- Kevin Bennett
(Colonial Forge) and
- Parker Hayungs
(Stafford) and freshman
- Lena Steckler
- (Mountain View) each won two events in Wednesday’s season-opening dual-meet sweep of Virginia Wesleyan. Bennett swept the men’s backstroke races (56.21 and 2:04.26); Hayungs took care of the butterfly (54.68 and 2:01.67) and Steckler claimed the women’s backstroke races (1:02.16 and 2:13.58).
- Virginia Tech junior Dylan Eichberg (Stafford) placed second in both the men’s 200-yard butterfly (1:47.29) and 200 IM (1:48.33) in the Hokies’ dual-meet loss to Virginia Saturday. Freshman teammate
- Caroline Bentz (King George) was fourth in the women’s 100 back (54.95) and fifth in the 100 free (51.77) and 200 IM (2:04.01).
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- compiled 26 points and 10 rebounds in Mississippi’s 86–77 loss to Missouri Thursday and 13 points and six boards in Sunday’s 73–57 defeat at Georgia.
- Sophomore guard Chris Shelton (Louisa) scored a combined 29 points in Hampton’s wins over S.C.-Upstate on Thursday and Friday.
WRESTLING
Ferrum junior
- Levi Englman
(Colonial Forge) went 3–0 to win the 133-pound title at Saturday’s Star City Classic in Salem, posting a pin and a major decision before edging Averett’s Joseph Jones 5–3 in the final. Averett sophomore
- George Moseley
(Culpeper) was runner-up at 184 after a 3–2 loss to Ferrun’s Elijah Martin in the final.
BASEBALL
After batting .540 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in an abbreviated 2020 season and being named College Division state player of the year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors, Marymount senior infielder
- Bill Wojcik
- (Caroline) landed on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division III Players to Watch list for 2021. The Saints open their season March 21 against Salisbury.
