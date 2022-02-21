College notebook: Track athletes, swimmers bring home conference medals

It was conference championship weekend for many college swimmers and track and field athletes, and plenty of former local standouts brought home medals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Virginia State freshman

Jaelen Black

(Colonial Forge) placed second in the men’s 200 meters (22.33) at last week’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships in Winston-Salem. N.C.

Christopher Newport sophomore

Mae Savoie

(Colonial Forge) finished second in the women’s 800 (2:25.20) at last weekend’s Coast 2 Coast Conference meet in Newport News. Freshman teammate

Grace Damewood

(Culpeper) was third in the long jump (16–2.25).

Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) senior Kelsie Smith (North Stafford) placed sixth in the women’s weight throw (48–3) at the ongoing Conference Carolinas championships in Winston-Salem, S.C.

On Monday's opening day of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships in Virginia Beach, Norfolk State grad student Malika Pride (North Stafford) posted the fastest qualifying time in the women's 200 (23.83). Sophomore teammate Dahja Price (Louisa) placed eighth in the women's long jump (17–8.75).

(North Stafford) posted the fastest qualifying time in the women’s 200 (23.83). Sophomore teammate Dahja Price (Louisa) placed eighth in the women’s long jump (17–8.75).

Running unattached, Virginia Tech freshman Christian Jackson (Colonial Forge) won the men's 800 (1:50.81) at Saturday's Virginia Tech Challenge.

(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 800 (1:50.81) at Saturday’s Virginia Tech Challenge. Slippery Rock (Pa.) sophomore J amie Macecevic (North Stafford) won the women’s pole vault (11–6) at Friday’s Edinboro (Pa.) Last Chance Meet.

William & Mary sophomore Megan Heidebrecht (Culpeper) finished second in the women's long jump (17–9.25) at Saturday's Navy Select Meet in Annapolis, Md.

(Culpeper) finished second in the women’s long jump (17–9.25) at Saturday’s Navy Select Meet in Annapolis, Md. South Dakota sophomore Gen Hirata (Stafford) placed third in the women’s pole vault (13–7.75) at Saturday’s Nebraska Tune-Up in Lincoln.

SWIMMING

William & Mary junior

John O’Hara

(Stafford) placed fourth in the men’s 200-yard freestyle (1:38.18) at last week’s Colonial Athletic Association championships in Christiansburg.

George Mason freshman Anna Whelan

(Mountain View) placed fifth in the women’s 400 IM (4:20.03) at the Atlantic 10 Conference championships in Geneva, Ohio. Freshman teammate Joe Durocher (Riverbend) was eighth in the men’s 200 backstroke (1:50.09).

(Riverbend) was eighth in the men’s 200 backstroke (1:50.09). At the Atlantic Coast Conference meet in Atlanta, Virginia Tech sophomore Caroline Bentz

(King George) placed ninth in the women’s 200 backstroke (1:54.28) and 13th in the 100 back (52.81). Senior teammate Dylan Eichberg (Stafford) was 15th in the men’s 200 butterfly (1:44.77) and 18th in the 100 fly (46.12).

Washington (Md.) freshman Chase Hensen

hman

Chase Hensen

(Colonial Forge) placed fifth in the 100 breast (57.32) and eighth in the 200 breast (2:09.19) at the Centennial Conference meet in Lancaster, Pa. Dickinson (Pa.) junior

Reid Schattgen

(Fredericksburg Academy) was ninth in the 200 fly (1:56.58) and 10th in the 500 free (4:43.76).

BASEBALL

Mary Washington sophomore

Ty Lowe

(Courtland) was named Coast 2 Coast Conference player of the week after going 3 for 7 with three RBIs in Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader split with Castleton (Vt.).

Sophomore Mason Delane (Colonial Beach) struck out five in three innings of relief to earn the save in VCU’s 13–3 victory over Lafayette Saturday.

Graduate student

Daniel Brooks

(Spotsylvania) went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in George Mason’s 15–13 loss to Wofford Sunday, one day after senior teammate

Kam Smith

(Colonial Beach) doubled twice and drove in three runs in 13–4 loss to the Terriers. Smith transferred from Northern Illinois.

Sophomore infielder

Jimmy Baker

(Stafford) went 4 for 8 with four RBIs as Marymount swept a doubleheader from Mary Baldwin Sunday. Teammate

Kenny Frank

(King George) homered in the first game, a 6–4 win.

In his college d

ébut, freshman outfielder

Nico Rodriguez

(Mountain View) doubled, singled and scored three times in Grove City (Pa.)’s 12–2 win over Berea (Ky.) Saturday.

Senior infielder Zachary Smith (Eastern View) doubled twice in King (Tenn.)’s 8–7 win over Emmanuel Sunday.

Junior outfielder Kyle Keenan (Colonial Forge) scored twice in each game as Concord (W.Va.) went 0–1–1 against Pitt-Johnstown in a season-opening doubleheader Sunday.

James Madison junior

Lliam Grubbs (

Louisa) is one of 66 relievers on the Stopper of the Year Award preseason watch list. He had four saves in 2021.

SOFTBALL

Junior

Alexi Benson

(Riverbend) pitched a four-hitter, striking out four without a walk, in Mercy (N.Y.)’s 4–1 victory over Tusculum Saturday.

Senior

Madison Morgan

(King George) hit a three-run home run and had six RBIs in Mount Olive (N.C.)’s doubleheader sweep of Catawba Saturday.

Freshman

Kaylee DeJesus

(Riverbend) went 2 for 2, scored three runs and drove in two in Queens (N.Y.)’s 11–3 win over Southern New Hampshire Sunday.

Sophomore Cameron Buzzell (Courtland) homered in each game and drove in three runs as Pensacola (Fla.) beat Lake Sumter State College 12–0 and Daytona State College 7–1 Saturday in Longwood, Fla.

BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg native

Shakira Austin

scored 12 points in Mississippi’s 74–54 victory over Texas A&M Thursday and grabbed her 1,000th career rebound, including two seasons at Maryland.

Sophomore guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored team-high 16 points, including a key late 3-pointer, in Messiah (Pa.)’s 54–49 win at Widener Saturday.

LACROSSE

In a homecoming, senior

Jay Baker

(Massaponax) had two goals and two assists in Shenandoah’s 16–10 loss to Mary Washington Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Former Virginia State standout

Javon Frazier

(Colonial Forge) registered a sack and recovered a fumble in Saturday’s HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, a draft showcase for players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

TENNIS

Freshman

Matthew Leonard

(Courtland) earned wins at No. 5 singles and No. 1 doubles (with Canon Secord) in Bridgewater’s season-opening 9–0 victory over Ferrum Friday.

