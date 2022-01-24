College notebook: Turbyfill makes waves at conference meet

It didn’t take long for Andrew Turbyfill to make a splash in college swimming.
The 2021 Fredericksburg Christian School graduate was named Skyline Conference rookie of year in helping the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy men lap the field at last weekend’s conference championships in Purchase, N.Y.
Turbyfill set a meet record in the men’s 500-yard freestyle (4:49.97) and also won the 1,000 free (10:06.00) and finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:00.00).
MORE SWIMMING
VMI junior
- Jack Sheehan
(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:12.87) and finished second in the 100 breast (1:00.04) in Saturday’s dual meet against crosstown Washington & Lee. Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimmer of the week
- Devin Bateman
- (Stafford) swam on two winning relays for the Generals.
- Lynchburg junior Parker Hayungs (Stafford) swept the men’s 200 free (1:49.39) and 500 free (5:03.88) in Wednesday’s dual meet with Randolph-Macon. Teammates
- Kevin Bennett (Colonial Forge, 2:02.77) and
- Lena Steckler (Mountain View, 2:13.01) swept the 200 backstrokes.
TRACK AND FIELD
Norfolk State sophomore
- Isaac Haywood
(Louisa) placed second in the triple jump (48–5.25) and fourth in the long jump (23–2.5) at last weekend’s Penn State National meet. Spartans senior
- Malika Pride
- (North Stafford) was second in the women’s 400 (55.15) and fourth in the 200 (24.58).
- Indiana sophomore Morgan Snow (North Stafford) won the “fast” section of the women’s 200 meters (24.95) at Saturday’s Gladstein Invitational on her home track after finishing fifth in the 60 (7.66) on Friday.
- Lynchburg senior CeeJay Williams (Louisa) won the men’s high jump (6-0.75) and placed second in the long jump (22-5.75) at last weekend’s Finn-Pincus Invitational in Roanoke. Host Roanoke got second-place finishes from senior
- Hannah Koepfinger (King George) in the women’s long jump (16–8) and junior
- Hannah Snodgrass (Orange) in the women’s 60 hurdles (9.40).
- Shenandoah junior John Kindig (Courtland) won the men’s weight throw (54–11.5) and finished fourth in the shot put (41–7) at last weekend’s Collegeville Classic at Ursinus (Pa.).
- Slippery Rock (Pa.) sophomore Jamie Macecevic (North Stafford) won the women’s unseeded pole vault division with a personal-best 11–6.5 at Saturday’s YSU Collegiate Invitational in Youngstown, Ohio.
- VCU freshman Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) finished second in the women’s high jump (1.65) at Saturday’s Brant Tolsma Invitational in Lynchburg, while freshman teammate
- Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) finished seventh in the heptathlon with 4,494 points, second-best in school history. James Madison junior
- McKenzi Watkins (Colonial Forge) placed fifth in the women’s 5,000 (19:28.76).
- Georgia Tech senior Henrik Anderson (Mountain View) was fifth in the men’s 3,000 (8:17.68) at last weekend’s Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.
- Radford senior Denisha Hoosier (Brooke Point) placed fourth in the women’s 60 meters (8.00) at Saturday’s Keydet Invitational in Lexington.
BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg native
- Shakira Austin
- scored 24 points as Mississippi knocked off 23rd-ranked Kentucky 63–54 Sunday to improve to 5–1 in the Southeastern Conference and 6–0 on the road. She also had 11 points in Thursday’s 80–63 victory over Texas A&M for the Rebels (17–2), who entered the AP rankings Monday for the first time in 15 years at No. 24.
- Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson scored 18 points in Indiana’s 68–65 victory over fourth-ranked Purdue on Thursday and added 14 points, six assists and six rebounds in Sunday’s 80-62 loss to Michigan.
- Senior guard Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had 15 points in 14 minutes in Norfolk State’s 71–60 win over Coppin State Saturday. She ranks second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 13.6 points per game.
- Sophomore Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) scored 17 points and blocked five shots in Messiah (Pa.)’s 83–73 victory over Eastern (Pa.) University Saturday after contributing 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday’s 95–70 loss to Hood (Md.).
- Sophomore guard David Ware (Caroline) is averaging 16.8 points for Chattanooga State Community College, with three games over 25. He ranks sixth among Tennessee Community College Athletic Association leaders.
WRESTLING
Ithaca (N.Y.) senior
- Eze Chukwuezi
- (Colonial Forge) posted a pair of decisive wins at Sunday’s John Wilkes Duals in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to improve to 20–0 on the season. He’s ranked sixth in Division III.
FOOTBALL
Virginia senior cornerback
- Nick Grant
- (Courtland) was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ all-state second team after making 50 tackles and breaking up nine passes.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443