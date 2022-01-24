College notebook: Turbyfill makes waves at conference meet

It didn’t take long for Andrew Turbyfill to make a splash in college swimming.

The 2021 Fredericksburg Christian School graduate was named Skyline Conference rookie of year in helping the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy men lap the field at last weekend’s conference championships in Purchase, N.Y.

Turbyfill set a meet record in the men’s 500-yard freestyle (4:49.97) and also won the 1,000 free (10:06.00) and finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:00.00).

MORE SWIMMING

VMI junior

Jack Sheehan

(Colonial Forge) won the men’s 200 breaststroke (2:12.87) and finished second in the 100 breast (1:00.04) in Saturday’s dual meet against crosstown Washington & Lee. Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimmer of the week