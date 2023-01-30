College notebook: Turbyfill, USMMA pool talents for conference title

While many college swimmers were getting in their final tuneups for conference championships, Andrew Turbyfill and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy got a successful jump on the field last weekend.

The sophomore from Fredericksburg Christian) won the men’s 500-yard freestyle (4:54.37) to help the Mariners capture their sixth straight Skyline Conference championship in Purchase, N.Y. He also finished second in the 400 individual medley (4:19.23) and 1,000 free (10:13.59).

MORE SWIMMING

• Illinois Tech senior Anna Slominski (James Monroe) won the women’s 100-yard freestyle (54.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.53) in Saturday’s dual-meet loss to Lake Forest.

• Senior Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge)won the men’s 100 breast (57.11) and placed second in the 100 free (46.57) in VMI’s dual-meet loss to Davidson Saturday. Sophomore Carter Wasser (King George) was third in the women’s 100 back (1:03.35) for the Keydets.

• Sophomore Anka Whelan (Mountain View) won the women’s 50 back (27.32) and placed second in the 200 IM (2:09.64) in George Mason’s tri-meet with Old Dominion and Campbell Saturday.

• Junior Kennedy Darensbourg (Riverbend) notched runner-up finishes in the women’s 500 free (5:29.43) and 1,000 free (11:01.60) in Eastern Illinois’ dual-meet win over Southern Indiana Saturday.

• Senior Reid Schattgen (Fredericksburg Academy) was second in the men’s 200 free (1:49.96), third in the 500 free (5:04.75) and swam on the winning 400 free relay team (3:23.29) in Dickinson (Pa.)’s dual-meet loss to Ursinus Saturday.

• Freshman Ashton Watterston (Riverbend) posted runner-up finishes in the men’s 100 breast (1:03.97) and 200 breast (2:20.60) in Lynchburg’s dual-meet win over Southern Virginia Saturday.

• Freshman Owen Geddes (Fredericksburg Academy) placed second in the men’s 200 backstroke (2:03.14) and third in the 400 IM (4:28.35) to help St. Norberth finish second in Saturday’s six-team Wisconsin Private Collegee Championships in Kenosha.

• Freshman Matthew Appleton (Riverbend) was second in the men’s 100 free (50.65) and 200 free (1:53.31) in Randolph-Macon’s dual meet with Virginia Wesleyan Saturday.

BASKETBALL

• Freshman guard Alfredo Abel-Rivera (Colonial Forge) had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Ferrum’s 85-70 loss to second-ranked Randolph-Macon Saturday.

• Junior guard Layla Glymph (Culpeper) had 14 points and 13 rebounds in Virginia Wesleyan’s 60-58 overtime win at Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. Freshman teammate Trinity Washington (Culpeper) added 11 points after scoring a career-high 20 in Wednesday’s 74-58 loss to Roanoke.

• Junior guard Arkese Claiborne (Massaponax) had 18 points in Messiah (Pa.)’s 62-58 loss to York Wednesday.

• Graduate student Camille Downs (Colonial Forge) had 10 points and six steals in Norfolk State’s 64-43 victory over S.C. State Saturday.

• Former Stafford standout Alexi Hempe netted 14 points in South Dakota State’s 74-56 win over Western Illinois Thursday.

• Sophomore Terese Greene (Eastern View) scored a game-high 16 points in Shenandoah’s 49-32 win over Hollins Saturday after posting 11 in Wednesday’s 65-49 toss to Randolph-Macon.

• Former Louisa standout Malachi Poindexter scored 15 points in Illinois State’s 79-75 overtime win over Bradley Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

• Shenandoah grad student John Kindig (Courtland) topped a 45-man field that included several Division I athletes to win the weight throw (59-8) at last weekend’s VMI Winter Classic. At the same meet, Norfolk State junior Isaac Haywood (Louisa) was third in the men’s triple jump (48-9.5) and sixth in the long jump (22-11.25), and James Madison junior Jordan Venning (Mountain View) placed third in the women’s triple jump (38-7.75).

• Mary Washington freshman Jacinto Jones II (Colonial Forge) was named Coast To Coast Conference men’s athlete of the week after placing 12th in the 200 meters (22.12) at VMI.

• William & Mary junior Megan Heidbrecht (Culpeper) placed fourth in the women’s long jump (18-8.75) at Friday’s Penn State Invitational, the fifth-best mark in school history.

• Virginia State sophomore Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) finished fourth in the men’s shot put (48-6.75) and teammate Jaelan Black (Colonial Forge) was fourth at 60 meters (7.12) at Sunday’s Vince Brown Invitational in Newport News.

WRESTLING

• Graduate student Eze Chukwueze (Colonial Forge) improved to 29-3 at 197 pounds with a 19-2 technical fall over the College of New Jersey’s Joe Daddario in Saturday’s dual match.

• VMI senior Zach Brown (Eastern View) pinned Bellarmine’s Kennedy Wyatt in 2:35 at 184 pounds in Friday’s dual match.

• Sophomore James Dosado (Caroline) posted a technical fall over Brady Jarvis in 1:27 at 157 pounds Friday as Cumberlands (Ky.) defeated 12th-ranked Campbellsville.