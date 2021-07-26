College notebook: UMW hires Brisotti as women's tennis coach

Matt Brisotti is the University of Mary Washington’s new women’s tennis coach.
Brisotti succeeds Todd Helbling, who will return to coaching the UMW men after leading both programs last season. He comes to Fredericksburg after coaching both the men’s and women’s teams at Hamilton (N.Y.) College since 2017, leading the women to an 11–4 record and the men to an 11–5 mark in 2018–19.
Before that, he coached both genders at his alma mater, Drew (N.J.) University from 2014–17, winning a total of 63 dual matches in that span. As a player, Bisotti was twice named all-Landmark Conference and posted 55 career singles victories and 64 in doubles.
FOOTBALL
Montana senior offensive tackle
- Conlan Beaver
- (Massaponax) was chosen to the all-Big Sky Conference preseason team Monday. He has made 26 career starts for the Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 9 in the HERO Sports preseason FCS national poll.
- Virginia State junior defensive lineman Javon Frazier (Colonial Forge) was named to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason all-conference first team. He was a second-team all-conference pick in 2019 with nine sacks before the 2020 CIAA season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ACADEMICS
- Thirteen local athletes from Christopher Newport University earned spots on the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference’s 2020–21 all-academic team with grade-point averages of 3.20 or higher.
Track: Kellie Hyde (Culpeper), Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge), Alexis Smith (Colonial Forge), Natalie Stencavage (Colonial Forge) and Annaliese Sutton (Chancellor). Field hockey: Morgan Arthur (Chancellor). Golf: Katie Thome (Colonial Forge). Soccer: Abbie Harrigan (Brooke Point) and Jill McDonald (Colonial Forge). Softball: Emerald Cheesebrew (Riverbend) and Sarah Proctor (Louisa). Tennis: Kiersten Chang (Riverbend). Volleyball: Tiaralyn McBride (Mountain View).
- Nine local athletes qualified for the Colonial Athletic Association’s commissioner’s academic honor roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA:
Delaware: Field hockey’s Morgan Rigual (James Monroe). James Madison: Track’s Jordan Venning (Mountain View) and McKen-zi Watkins (Colonial Forge). Northeastern: Track’s Naukym Morton (North Stafford). Towson: Basketball’s Maggie Sharp (Mountain View) and swimmer Shay Walker (Mountain View). William & Mary: Baseball’s Justin Pearson (Mountain View), swimmer John O’Hara (Stafford), field hockey’s Jayden Moon (Riverbend) and track’s Meghan Heidebrecht (Culpeper).
ADMINISTRATION
Recent VMI graduate
- Cliff Conway
- (Courtland) has joined the Southern Conference as a championships assistant. He was a four-year starting wrestler for the Keydets at 133 pounds.
