College notebook: UMW tennis players named all-state

Postseason awards from 2020–21 continue to roll in as athletes prepare for another college season that begins next month.
The University of Mary Washington was well-represented on the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state tennis teams, with sophomore
- Abby Moghtader
named women’s player of the year. She finished her sophomore season ranked No. 7 in the nation in Division III and qualified for the NCAA tournament in singles and doubles. She and doubles partner
- Lauren Quinn
- were named to the first team.
UMW senior Moses Hutchison was named to the men’s first team in singles and doubles (with sophomore Andrew Watson) after being ranked No. 18 in the nation in singles.
Second-team choices from UMW included Claire Coleman, Rishi Charan Shankar and Peter Leese.
The VASID also named all-state track teams, and George Mason freshman
- Micah Harris
- (Colonial Forge) was named one of three University Division men’s rookies of the year, along with Virginia’s Wes Porter and Liberty’s Felix Lawrence. He finished second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in the men’s 800 meters.
Fellow Colonial Forge grads Johnnie Walker and Jonathan Gray were named to the men’s second team for their roles on VMI’s 4x400 relay. Earning second-team all-state honors on the women’s side were Norfolk State senior Malika Pride (North Stafford) and freshman Dahja Price (Louisa), runners on the Spartans’ 4x100 relay.
And Virginia-Wise senior defender
- Erin Smith
(Stafford) was named to the VASID College Division all-state women’s lacrosse team after collecting 40 ground balls and forcing 23 turnovers. UMW defender
- Riley Cole
- also made the first team.
SOFTBALL
The latest honor for Shippensburg (Pa.) sophomore standout
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) is a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Top 12 Award. She earlier was named Division II national player of the year by the D2 Coaches Association after hitting .500 with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and a national-best 1.103 slugging percentage while also maintaining a 3.67 grade-point average while majoring in biology.
ACADEMICS
Liberty sophomore lacrosse defender
- Mikayla Coghill
- (Mountain View) earned a spot on the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA.
