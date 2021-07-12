College notebook: UMW tennis players named all-state

Postseason awards from 2020–21 continue to roll in as athletes prepare for another college season that begins next month.

The University of Mary Washington was well-represented on the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ College Division all-state tennis teams, with sophomore

Abby Moghtader

named women’s player of the year. She finished her sophomore season ranked No. 7 in the nation in Division III and qualified for the NCAA tournament in singles and doubles. She and doubles partner

Lauren Quinn

were named to the first team.

UMW senior Moses Hutchison was named to the men’s first team in singles and doubles (with sophomore Andrew Watson) after being ranked No. 18 in the nation in singles.

Second-team choices from UMW included Claire Coleman, Rishi Charan Shankar and Peter Leese.

The VASID also named all-state track teams, and George Mason freshman