Recent University of Mary Washington graduate Krista Rodgers has been named the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference’s nominee for 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Rodgers, a Fairfax native, was chosen as the C2C female scholar-athlete of the year after posting a 3.88 grade-point average as well as 297 kills and a .375 hitting percentage for the Eagles’ volleyball team. She earned NCAA Division III All-America honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year program honors graduating seniors for academic and athletics achievement, community service and leadership. Rodgers is one of 164 conference-level nominees from 20 sports spanning all three NCAA divisions.

Thirty finalists (10 each in Division I, II and III) will be announced in October. The three winners will be honored at the NCAA convention in Phoenix in January.

SOFTBALLFormer Orange High School softball coach Mickey Dean will be inducted into Radford University’s Athletics Hall of Fame in October. After leaving Orange, he led the Highlanders to a 241-116 record in six seasons, four Big South Conference regular-season championships and two tournament titles. He later coached at James Madison University and is now the head coach at Auburn.

ACADEMICSChristopher Newport rising senior Kiersten Chang (Riverbend) was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete, which requires a minimum grade-point average 3.5.

Frostburg State senior basketball player Maggie Sharp (Mountain View) earned Academic Achievement Awards from the Division II Athletics Directors Association with a GPA of at least 3.5.

VMI swimmers Jack Sheehan (Colonial Forge) and Carter Wasser (King George) and diver Michael Menton (Louisa) all earned spots on the 2022-23 America East academic honor roll with GPAs of 3.0 or higher.

Marquette junior women’s soccer goalkeeper Mikki Easter (Eastern View) was named to the Big East Conference’s 2022-23 all-academic team, which requires a 3.0 GPA.