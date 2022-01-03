College notebook: UMW's Saunders is C2C player of the week

Back-to-back career scoring highs earned the University of Mary Washington’s Anias Saunders Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week honors.

The senior guard from Eastern View High School led the Eagles to the Albright (Pa.) College Holiday Tournament title last week, averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in a pair of wins.

Saunders, the tournament MVP had 29 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a first-round 77–48 win over Goucher, then poured in 30 points and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 85–69 win over host Albright.

Saunders, who began his college career at Division I Radford, is averaging a team-high 16 points per game for the Eagles (12–3), who saw Tuesday’s scheduled game at Catholic canceled and Thursday’s home date with Apprentice School postponed. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 12 at Widener.

FOOTBALL

After one season at Boston College, defensive back